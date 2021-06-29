Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s who’s hiring right now in the Newport area.
All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.
Are you a business owner and manager who is hiring? Email your job opportunities, with a link to the job opportunity (like below) to ryan@whatsupnewp.com and we’ll make sure to include you in our next roundup.
Job Opportunities Available This Week In & Around Newport
- Ad Hoc Team – Staff Product Manager
- Admiral Fitzroy Inn – Front Desk Position, Part-time Housekeeper (apply by emailing info@admiralfitzroy.com or by calling or call 401-848-8000)
- Aquidneck Country Club – Chef
- All About Home Care – Nurse Case Manager
- Allied Universal – Security Officer Marina
- Antonio’s Pizza By The Slice – HIRING FOR EVERYTHING
- Atlantic Beach Hotel – Housekeeper
- B2M Group – Customer Service
- Balfour Beatty – Resident Specialist
- BankNewport – Project Manager
- Benchmark Senior Living – Food Service Director – Hospitality / Culinary / Management
- Berkshire Hathaway – Real Estate Sales Professional
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island – Donation Center Attendant – Middletown
- BJ’s Wholesale – Tire Installation Team Member – Store 306
- Breakell’s – part or full-time sales associate (apply within)
- Brewer Street Boatworks – Social Media Coordinator
- C.R. England – Georgia Pacific, Dedicated Truck Drivers, $10,000 Sign-On Bonus!
- Capitol Video – Retail Sales Associate
- Castle Hill Inn – VALET ATTENDANT
- CCR Group – Customer Service Manager
- Chilis – Host
- Citizens – Citizens Banker
- City of Newport – Director of Utilities
- Clarke Cooke House – Cooks, Shuckers, Servers, Bussers, Host (Apply in person)
- Classic Cruises of Newport – ** Captain needed for 70′ schooner in Newport – Signing bonus
- Clements Marketplace – Floral Manager
- Club Wyndham – Guest Services Associate – Club Wyndham Onshore Resort
- Colbea Eastside Enterprise – Cashier
- CVS Health Retail – Operations Manager
- DISH – Field In-Home Solutions Technician
- Domino’s Pizza – Customer Service Representative/ Pizza Maker
- EBCAP – Dental Assistant In Training (EBCAP0847)
- Elmhyrst – Housekeeping/Concierge, Housekeeping/Concierge
- Embrace Home Loans – Appraisal Technical Reviewer
- Empire Hyundai – Lot Attendant
- Essentials – fashion merchandising clothing/retail sales
- Evolution Wireless – Mobile Expert/Sales Associate
- Famous Footwear – Assistant Manager – Famous Footwear
- FatFace – Retail Sales Associate
- FoodLove Market – EXPEDITOR/FOOD RUNNER – $13-$17/HOUR , CLERK (DELI/PRODUCE/STOCK/GROCERY) & BARISTA
- Forest Trail Hotel – Front Office Manager
- Forster Orthodontics – Dental/Medical Scheduling Coordinator/Receptionist
- Garden & Landscapes – Landscaping Assistant
- Gas Lamp Grille – Assistant General Manager
- General Dynamics – General Dynamics Information Technology
- Giusto – Server
- goodstuff – gift and clothing merchandising and retail sales
- Greener Pastures Tree Services – Tree service
- Hotel Viking – Room Attendant/Housekeeping
- James L. Maher Center – Administrative Assistant
- Jiffy Lube – Customer Service Advisor
- Keller Williams – Want to know more about a career in real estate?
- Lang Pharma Nutrition – Commercialization & Manufacturing Coordinator
- Lifespan – Dietary Assistant
- Looking Upwards – DSP (Direct Support Professional)
- Malt – Bartender & Waitstaff Full or Part Time
- Michael Hayes Newport – Part-time (Flexible Hours) Retail Sales Receiving and Shipping Associate
- MIKEL – MANAGER, PROPOSAL
- MLK Center – Preschool Assistant Teacher
- Navy Exchange Service Command – SALES ASSOCIATE
- Newport Creamery – Assistant Manager
- Newport Hotel Group – Call Center Reservations Agent – $18/hr
- Newport Public Schools – Library/Media Teacher (.5 FTE) @ Rogers High School, Thompson Middle School Secondary Resource Teacher
- Ninety Nine Restaurant – Line Cooks
- Pasta Beach – Dishwashers, Line Cooks
- Petco – Dog Trainer Apprentice
- Planet Fitness – Member Services Representative
- Purvis Systems – Logistics – Maintenance Planning Specialist
- Raytheon – Entry Level System Administrator
- RI Parking – Hotel Valet
- Rock Lobster – rock lobster rest.and beach bar
- Royal Health Group – Staff Nurse – Middletown
- Salve Regina University – Admissions Counselor – Salve Regina University
- s&s Fabric Products – Sewing Machine Operator
- Sea Corp – Quality System & Corporate Safety Manager
- Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
- Sephora- Beauty Advisor
- Shaner Operating Corp – Sales Coordinator The Newport Harbor Hotel & Marina
- Siren Marine – Supply Chain Manager
- Slim Possible – Smoothie Barista/ Health Coach
- Sodexo – SCA Food Service Worker
- Sonesta Select – Housekeeper/Laundry Attendant
- Sprout & Lentil – Festival Temporary Work – All Postions
- St. Clare – Dietary Aide Server
- Staples – Retail Sales Associate
- Starbucks – Barista
- Stoneacre – Full or Part Time Bartender
- Suez – Operator In Training
- TCS – Edge Architect
- The Bohlin – LINE COOK – BANQUET COOK
- The Clambake Club of Newport – Rounds Chef
- The Home Depot – Front of Store Attendant
- The John Clarke Retirement Center – Registered Nurse (RN)
- The Mooring & The Smoke House – LINE COOK – $125/WK BONUS, $15-$22/HR
- The Reef – Front and back of house staff (apply within)
- The Simon Companies – Pool Attendant
- The Smoke House – SERVER, BARTENDER & HOST
- The Wayfinder – Housekeeping Supervisor
- Towne Park – Valet Parking Attendant – Hotel Viking
- Village House Nursing & Rehab – Housekeeper
- West Marine – Sales Associate