  1. Ad Hoc Team – Staff Product Manager
  2. Admiral Fitzroy Inn – Front Desk Position, Part-time Housekeeper (apply by emailing info@admiralfitzroy.com or by calling or call 401-848-8000)
  3. Aquidneck Country Club – Chef
  4. All About Home Care – Nurse Case Manager
  5. Allied Universal – Security Officer Marina
  6. Antonio’s Pizza By The Slice – HIRING FOR EVERYTHING
  7. Atlantic Beach Hotel – Housekeeper
  8. B2M Group – Customer Service
  9. Balfour Beatty – Resident Specialist
  10. BankNewport – Project Manager
  11. Benchmark Senior Living – Food Service Director – Hospitality / Culinary / Management
  12. Berkshire Hathaway – Real Estate Sales Professional
  13. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island – Donation Center Attendant – Middletown
  14. BJ’s Wholesale – Tire Installation Team Member – Store 306
  15. Breakell’s – part or full-time sales associate (apply within)
  16. Brewer Street Boatworks – Social Media Coordinator
  17. C.R. England – Georgia Pacific, Dedicated Truck Drivers, $10,000 Sign-On Bonus!
  18. Capitol Video – Retail Sales Associate
  19. Castle Hill Inn – VALET ATTENDANT
  20. CCR Group – Customer Service Manager
  21. Chilis – Host
  22. Citizens – Citizens Banker
  23. City of Newport – Director of Utilities
  24. Clarke Cooke House – Cooks, Shuckers, Servers, Bussers, Host (Apply in person)
  25. Classic Cruises of Newport – ** Captain needed for 70′ schooner in Newport – Signing bonus
  26. Clements Marketplace – Floral Manager
  27. Club Wyndham – Guest Services Associate – Club Wyndham Onshore Resort
  28. Colbea Eastside Enterprise – Cashier
  29. CVS Health Retail – Operations Manager
  30. DISH – Field In-Home Solutions Technician
  31. Domino’s Pizza – Customer Service Representative/ Pizza Maker
  32. EBCAP – Dental Assistant In Training (EBCAP0847)
  33. Elmhyrst – Housekeeping/Concierge, Housekeeping/Concierge 
  34. Embrace Home Loans – Appraisal Technical Reviewer
  35. Empire Hyundai – Lot Attendant
  36. Essentials – fashion merchandising clothing/retail sales
  37. Evolution Wireless – Mobile Expert/Sales Associate
  38. Famous Footwear – Assistant Manager – Famous Footwear
  39. FatFace – Retail Sales Associate
  40. FoodLove Market – EXPEDITOR/FOOD RUNNER – $13-$17/HOUR , CLERK (DELI/PRODUCE/STOCK/GROCERY) & BARISTA
  41. Forest Trail Hotel – Front Office Manager
  42. Forster Orthodontics – Dental/Medical Scheduling Coordinator/Receptionist
  43. Garden & Landscapes – Landscaping Assistant
  44. Gas Lamp Grille – Assistant General Manager
  45. General Dynamics – General Dynamics Information Technology
  46. Giusto – Server
  47. goodstuff – gift and clothing merchandising and retail sales
  48. Greener Pastures Tree Services – Tree service
  49. Hotel Viking – Room Attendant/Housekeeping
  50. James L. Maher Center – Administrative Assistant
  51. Jiffy Lube – Customer Service Advisor
  52. Keller Williams – Want to know more about a career in real estate?
  53. Lang Pharma Nutrition – Commercialization & Manufacturing Coordinator
  54. Lifespan – Dietary Assistant
  55. Looking Upwards – DSP (Direct Support Professional)
  56. Malt – Bartender & Waitstaff Full or Part Time
  57. Michael Hayes Newport – Part-time (Flexible Hours) Retail Sales Receiving and Shipping Associate
  58. MIKEL – MANAGER, PROPOSAL
  59. MLK Center – Preschool Assistant Teacher
  60. Navy Exchange Service Command – SALES ASSOCIATE
  61. Newport Creamery – Assistant Manager
  62. Newport Hotel Group – Call Center Reservations Agent – $18/hr
  63. Newport Public Schools – Library/Media Teacher (.5 FTE) @ Rogers High School, Thompson Middle School Secondary Resource Teacher
  64. Ninety Nine Restaurant – Line Cooks
  65. Pasta Beach – Dishwashers, Line Cooks
  66. Petco – Dog Trainer Apprentice
  67. Planet Fitness – Member Services Representative
  68. Purvis Systems – Logistics – Maintenance Planning Specialist
  69. Raytheon – Entry Level System Administrator
  70. RI Parking – Hotel Valet
  71. Rock Lobster – rock lobster rest.and beach bar
  72. Royal Health Group – Staff Nurse – Middletown 
  73. Salve Regina University – Admissions Counselor – Salve Regina University
  74. s&s Fabric Products – Sewing Machine Operator
  75. Sea Corp – Quality System & Corporate Safety Manager
  76. Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
  77. Sephora- Beauty Advisor
  78. Shaner Operating Corp – Sales Coordinator The Newport Harbor Hotel & Marina
  79. Siren Marine – Supply Chain Manager
  80. Slim Possible – Smoothie Barista/ Health Coach
  81. Sodexo – SCA Food Service Worker
  82. Sonesta Select – Housekeeper/Laundry Attendant
  83. Sprout & Lentil – Festival Temporary Work – All Postions
  84. St. Clare – Dietary Aide Server
  85. Staples – Retail Sales Associate
  86. Starbucks – Barista
  87. Stoneacre – Full or Part Time Bartender
  88. Suez – Operator In Training
  89. TCS – Edge Architect
  90. The Bohlin – LINE COOK – BANQUET COOK
  91. The Clambake Club of Newport – Rounds Chef
  92. The Home Depot – Front of Store Attendant
  93. The John Clarke Retirement Center – Registered Nurse (RN)
  94. The Mooring & The Smoke House – LINE COOK – $125/WK BONUS, $15-$22/HR
  95. The Reef – Front and back of house staff (apply within)
  96. The Simon Companies – Pool Attendant
  97. The Smoke House – SERVER, BARTENDER & HOST
  98. The Wayfinder – Housekeeping Supervisor
  99. Towne Park – Valet Parking Attendant – Hotel Viking
  100. Village House Nursing & Rehab – Housekeeper
  101. West Marine – Sales Associate

