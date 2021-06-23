Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s who’s hiring right now in the Newport area.

All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.

Are you a business owner and manager who is hiring? Email your job opportunities, with a link to the job opportunity (like below) to ryan@whatsupnewp.com and we’ll make sure to include you in our next roundup.

Job Opportunities Available This Week In & Around Newport

  1. 22 Bowen’s – SERVER @ 22 BOWEN’S
  2. 7-Eleven – Store Employee
  3. AAA Northeast – Sales Associate
  4. Admiral Fitzroy Inn – Front Desk Position, Part-time Housekeeper (apply by emailing info@admiralfitzroy.com or by calling or call 401-848-8000)
  5. Aldi – Part-Time Store Associate
  6. Aquidneck Community Table – The Root Riders Summer Youth Jobs Program, TerraCorps Service Member Positions
  7. Athleta – Brand Associate
  8. Balfour Beatty – Residential Maintenance Technician- Level III
  9. BankNewport- Call Center Representative/Virtual Teller
  10. Bar ‘Cino – LINE COOK – $125/WEEK BONUS, $15-$22/HOUR @ BAR ‘CINO – NEWPORT, RI 
  11. Barnes & Noble – Bookseller – PT
  12. Body Matter Day Spa – Receptionist/Front Desk Coordinator
  13. Boys & Girls Club of Newport County – School-age Childcare Activity Leaders-just a few spots left…
  14. Bright Ideas – Teacher Assistant
  15. Castle Hill Inn – RESTAURANT & BEVERAGE MANAGER @ CASTLE HILL INN
  16. CCR Group – Customer Relations Manager
  17. Cellular Sales – Verizon Sales Consultant
  18. Chilis – Host
  19. Christmas Tree Shops – CASHIER
  20. City of Newport – Director of Utilities
  21. Clarke Cooke House – Cooks, Shuckers, Servers, Bussers, Host (Apply in person)
  22. Colbea EastSide Enterprise – Assistant Manager
  23. Cumberland Farms – Retail Sales Associate
  24. Crossmark – CROSSMARK Walmart Retail Merchandiser Part Time – Reader Lin…
  25. Diegos Newport – Host and Hostesses Wanted
  26. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center – Summer Camp Counselor (18+)
  27. EBCAP – Camp Counselor, MCOZ (EBCAP0843)
  28. Elmhyrst – Housekeeping/Concierge
  29. Empire Tea & Coffee – Barista
  30. Essentials – fashion merchandising clothing/retail sales
  31. Family Service of Rhode Island – Residential Counselor, Victim Advocate, Children’s Activity Coordinator
  32. FoodLove Market – EXPEDITOR/FOOD RUNNER – $13-$17/HOUR @ FOODLOVE MARKET 
  33. Gap – Sales Associate
  34. GoodStuff – gift and clothing merchandising and retail sales
  35. Gurney’s – Barista
  36. Harborside Inn – Housekeeper/Laundry Attendant
  37. Healthcare Services Group – Laundry Worker
  38. Heatherwood Rehab – Dining Services Assistant
  39. Hertz – Manager in Training-Newport, RI
  40. Howard Johnson Inn – Housekeeper
  41. J.L. Electric – Seeking Journeyman Electrician and Electrical Apprentice 
  42. Jamestown School Department – Library Media Specialist K-8
  43. Janitech – Cleaners Needed!
  44. KBR – Instructional Designer II
  45. KVH Industries – Quality Inspector
  46. Laforge Casino Restaurant – Events and Front of House Manager
  47. Life Is Good Newport – Retail Sales Associate
  48. Lifespan – Registered Nurse (RN) Hiring Event
  49. Looking Upwards – Direct Support Professionals
  50. Loomacrews Wildlife Management – Wildlife Biologist
  51. Michael Hayes Newport – Part-time (Flexible Hours) Receiving and Shipping Associate
  52. Middletown Public Schools – Technology Education (Middletown High School)
  53. Monro Auto Service & Tire Centers – Assistant Automotive Store Manager
  54. Motel 6 – Hotel Housekeeper
  55. Navy Exchange Service Command – ACCOUNTING CLERK (OA)
  56. New York Yacht Club Harbour Court – Housekeeper
  57. Newport Hotel Group – Hotel Call Center/Reservations Agent – $18/hr
  58. Newport Jerky Company – Retail Sales Associate
  59. Newport Public Schools – Director of Teaching, Learning and Professional Development
  60. Nicole R. Gray & Associates – Tax Preparer/Accountant
  61. Ninety Nine Restaurant – Host / Hostesses
  62. OceanCliff – Banquet Cook
  63. Old Navy – Sales Associate
  64. On Time Staffing – General Labor
  65. Performance Physical Therapy – Patient Care Coordinator
  66. Potter League For Animals – Customer Care Associate
  67. Pruitt Chiropractic – Chiropractic Assistant/Receptionist
  68. RBS Global – Bookkeper
  69. Rhody Surf – Beach Manager
  70. Richardson Landscaping – Weeding Person
  71. Riverhead Building Supply – Kitchen Designer/ Cabinet Sales New England
  72. Rock Lobster – Bartender, Line Cook, Wait Staff
  73. SAS Retail Services – SAS Part Time Merchandiser
  74. SEA CORP – Entry Level Accountant – General Ledger
  75. Securitas – Flex Security Officer
  76. Semco Orthodontics – Front Desk Receptionist
  77. Seven Hills Foundation – PASS Worker – Direct Support Professional (DSP)
  78. Sherwin Williams – Sales Associate
  79. SIG Insurance Agencies – Commercial Insurance – Licensed Customer Service
  80. Sodexo – SCA Food Service Worker
  81. Sonesta – Front Desk Clerk
  82. St. Clare – Human Resources Coordinator
  83. Stop & Shop – Asset Protection Associate
  84. The Black Dog – Retail Sales Associate (Seasonal/Part-time)
  85. The Bodhi Spa – Spa Attendant/Receptionist
  86. The Bohlin – DISHWASHER – PREP COOK @ THE BOHLIN
  87. The Catered Affair – Catering Chefs + Culinary Assistants
  88. The Chanler at Cliff Walk – Valet, Guest Services Representatives, Line Cooks, Hosts, Servers, and Bartenders
  89. The General Store – Full & Part-Time Sales Associates/Key Holder
  90. The Home Depot – Front of Store Attendant
  91. The Navy Exchange – Retail Sales Associate Package Store
  92. The Newport Experience – Banquet Manager
  93. The Reef – Front and back of house staff (apply within)
  94. The Smoke House – SERVER, BARTENDER & HOST @ THE SMOKE HOUSE
  95. The Vanderbilt – On-Call Massage Therapists
  96. The Wayfinder Hotel – Housekeeper
  97. U-Haul – U-Haul Moving Center General Manager
  98. UnitedHealth Group – Pharmacy Technician
  99. Vacation Newport – Assistant Innkeeper
  100. Vivian – Travel Nurse RN – ED – Emergency Department
  101. Wave Broadband – Broadband Technician Event 6/24
  102. West Marine – Sales Associate

Don’t Miss A What’s Up Newp Story, Sign Up For Our Free Daily Newsletter

Ryan M. Belmore

Ryan M. Belmore is the Owner & Publisher of What's Up Newp. Ryan is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers. Send questions, tips, and story ideas to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.