Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s who’s hiring right now in the Newport area.
All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.
Are you a business owner and manager who is hiring? Email your job opportunities, with a link to the job opportunity (like below) to ryan@whatsupnewp.com and we’ll make sure to include you in our next roundup.
Job Opportunities Available This Week In & Around Newport
- 22 Bowen’s – SERVER @ 22 BOWEN’S
- 7-Eleven – Store Employee
- AAA Northeast – Sales Associate
- Admiral Fitzroy Inn – Front Desk Position, Part-time Housekeeper (apply by emailing info@admiralfitzroy.com or by calling or call 401-848-8000)
- Aldi – Part-Time Store Associate
- Aquidneck Community Table – The Root Riders Summer Youth Jobs Program, TerraCorps Service Member Positions
- Athleta – Brand Associate
- Balfour Beatty – Residential Maintenance Technician- Level III
- BankNewport- Call Center Representative/Virtual Teller
- Bar ‘Cino – LINE COOK – $125/WEEK BONUS, $15-$22/HOUR @ BAR ‘CINO – NEWPORT, RI
- Barnes & Noble – Bookseller – PT
- Body Matter Day Spa – Receptionist/Front Desk Coordinator
- Boys & Girls Club of Newport County – School-age Childcare Activity Leaders-just a few spots left…
- Bright Ideas – Teacher Assistant
- Castle Hill Inn – RESTAURANT & BEVERAGE MANAGER @ CASTLE HILL INN
- CCR Group – Customer Relations Manager
- Cellular Sales – Verizon Sales Consultant
- Chilis – Host
- Christmas Tree Shops – CASHIER
- City of Newport – Director of Utilities
- Clarke Cooke House – Cooks, Shuckers, Servers, Bussers, Host (Apply in person)
- Colbea EastSide Enterprise – Assistant Manager
- Cumberland Farms – Retail Sales Associate
- Crossmark – CROSSMARK Walmart Retail Merchandiser Part Time – Reader Lin…
- Diegos Newport – Host and Hostesses Wanted
- Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center – Summer Camp Counselor (18+)
- EBCAP – Camp Counselor, MCOZ (EBCAP0843)
- Elmhyrst – Housekeeping/Concierge
- Empire Tea & Coffee – Barista
- Essentials – fashion merchandising clothing/retail sales
- Family Service of Rhode Island – Residential Counselor, Victim Advocate, Children’s Activity Coordinator
- FoodLove Market – EXPEDITOR/FOOD RUNNER – $13-$17/HOUR @ FOODLOVE MARKET
- Gap – Sales Associate
- GoodStuff – gift and clothing merchandising and retail sales
- Gurney’s – Barista
- Harborside Inn – Housekeeper/Laundry Attendant
- Healthcare Services Group – Laundry Worker
- Heatherwood Rehab – Dining Services Assistant
- Hertz – Manager in Training-Newport, RI
- Howard Johnson Inn – Housekeeper
- J.L. Electric – Seeking Journeyman Electrician and Electrical Apprentice
- Jamestown School Department – Library Media Specialist K-8
- Janitech – Cleaners Needed!
- KBR – Instructional Designer II
- KVH Industries – Quality Inspector
- Laforge Casino Restaurant – Events and Front of House Manager
- Life Is Good Newport – Retail Sales Associate
- Lifespan – Registered Nurse (RN) Hiring Event
- Looking Upwards – Direct Support Professionals
- Loomacrews Wildlife Management – Wildlife Biologist
- Michael Hayes Newport – Part-time (Flexible Hours) Receiving and Shipping Associate
- Middletown Public Schools – Technology Education (Middletown High School)
- Monro Auto Service & Tire Centers – Assistant Automotive Store Manager
- Motel 6 – Hotel Housekeeper
- Navy Exchange Service Command – ACCOUNTING CLERK (OA)
- New York Yacht Club Harbour Court – Housekeeper
- Newport Hotel Group – Hotel Call Center/Reservations Agent – $18/hr
- Newport Jerky Company – Retail Sales Associate
- Newport Public Schools – Director of Teaching, Learning and Professional Development
- Nicole R. Gray & Associates – Tax Preparer/Accountant
- Ninety Nine Restaurant – Host / Hostesses
- OceanCliff – Banquet Cook
- Old Navy – Sales Associate
- On Time Staffing – General Labor
- Performance Physical Therapy – Patient Care Coordinator
- Potter League For Animals – Customer Care Associate
- Pruitt Chiropractic – Chiropractic Assistant/Receptionist
- RBS Global – Bookkeper
- Rhody Surf – Beach Manager
- Richardson Landscaping – Weeding Person
- Riverhead Building Supply – Kitchen Designer/ Cabinet Sales New England
- Rock Lobster – Bartender, Line Cook, Wait Staff
- SAS Retail Services – SAS Part Time Merchandiser
- SEA CORP – Entry Level Accountant – General Ledger
- Securitas – Flex Security Officer
- Semco Orthodontics – Front Desk Receptionist
- Seven Hills Foundation – PASS Worker – Direct Support Professional (DSP)
- Sherwin Williams – Sales Associate
- SIG Insurance Agencies – Commercial Insurance – Licensed Customer Service
- Sodexo – SCA Food Service Worker
- Sonesta – Front Desk Clerk
- St. Clare – Human Resources Coordinator
- Stop & Shop – Asset Protection Associate
- The Black Dog – Retail Sales Associate (Seasonal/Part-time)
- The Bodhi Spa – Spa Attendant/Receptionist
- The Bohlin – DISHWASHER – PREP COOK @ THE BOHLIN
- The Catered Affair – Catering Chefs + Culinary Assistants
- The Chanler at Cliff Walk – Valet, Guest Services Representatives, Line Cooks, Hosts, Servers, and Bartenders
- The General Store – Full & Part-Time Sales Associates/Key Holder
- The Home Depot – Front of Store Attendant
- The Navy Exchange – Retail Sales Associate Package Store
- The Newport Experience – Banquet Manager
- The Reef – Front and back of house staff (apply within)
- The Smoke House – SERVER, BARTENDER & HOST @ THE SMOKE HOUSE
- The Vanderbilt – On-Call Massage Therapists
- The Wayfinder Hotel – Housekeeper
- U-Haul – U-Haul Moving Center General Manager
- UnitedHealth Group – Pharmacy Technician
- Vacation Newport – Assistant Innkeeper
- Vivian – Travel Nurse RN – ED – Emergency Department
- Wave Broadband – Broadband Technician Event 6/24
- West Marine – Sales Associate