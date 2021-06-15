Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s who’s hiring right now in the Newport area.

All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.

Are you a business owner and manager who is hiring? Email your job opportunities, with a link to the job opportunity (like below) to ryan@whatsupnewp.com and we’ll make sure to include you in our next roundup.

Job Opportunities Available This Week

  1. 22 Bowen’s – HOST @ 22 BOWEN’S
  2. Advance Auto Parts – Salesperson
  3. Applebee’s – Dishwasher
  4. Aquidneck Restaurant & Pizzeria – Line Cooks 
  5. ARC – Executive Assistant
  6. Atlantic Lawn & Garden – Estate Gardeners Wanted 
  7. Balfour Beatty Investments – Residential Maintenance Technician- Level I
  8. Banana Republic – Stylist (Sales Associate)
  9. BankNewport – Call Center Representative/Virtual Teller
  10. BedJet – Customer Service & Technical Support Specialist
  11. Bellevue Wine & Spirits – Full or Part Time Help 
  12. Benchmark Senior Living – Front Desk Receptionist
  13. BJ’s Wholesale Club – (Part Time) Returns/Damaged Products Clerk Job
  14. Blenheim Newport – Registered Nurse – RN
  15. Bloom – Assistant Teacher
  16. Bonniecrest – Office Manager
  17. Bowen’s Wharf – Sales Associate
  18. Castle Hill Inn – FRONT DESK AGENT @ CASTLE HILL INN
  19. Chilis – Janitor
  20. City Personnel – Legal Assistant
  21. Clarke Cooke House – Cooks, Shuckers, Servers, Bussers, Host (Apply in person)
  22. Clean Ocean Access – Events Manager
  23. Colbea EastSide Enterprise – Cashier
  24. Cumberland Farms – Retail Sales Associate
  25. CyberCoders – Human Resources Manager (Defense Contractor / Any Service Br…
  26. D&D Enterprises – Temporary Laborer
  27. Davey Resource Group – GPS Field Technician
  28. Davey Tree- Landscape Technician
  29. DISH – Field In-Home Solutions Technician
  30. Domino’s – Area Supervisor
  31. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center – Front Desk Administrator
  32. Elmhyrst – Housekeeping/Concierge 
  33. Epsilon Systems – Junior Configuration Management Specialist
  34. Essentials – fashion merchandising clothing/retail sales
  35. Extreme Data Technologies – Administrative Assistant
  36. Family Service of Rhode Island – Residential Counselor
  37. Famous Footwear – Part-Time Sales Associate – Famous Footwear
  38. FatFace – Retail Sales Associate
  39. Find A Wrench – Equipment Technician
  40. FoodLove Market – DISHWASHER – $125/WEEK BONUS, $12-$14/HOUR @ FOODLOVE MARKET 
  41. Footprint Retail Services – Gift Card Merchandiser
  42. GoodStuff – gift and clothing merchandising and retail sales
  43. Gurney’s – Reservations Manager
  44. Hammett Boat Inc. – Deckhand (email cmurray@nemarinepilots.com)
  45. Hampton Inn & Suites – Breakfast Attendant – Part Time
  46. Healthcare Services Group – Laundry Worker
  47. Hexagon Geosystems – Technical Product Marketing Specialist
  48. Hogan Associates – Real Estate Executive Assistant
  49. International Tennis Hall Of Fame – Visitor Services Representative
  50. Jo’s American Bistro – Greeter
  51. KVH Industries – Marketing Manager _Leisure Marine
  52. Langway Auto Group – Collision Center Advisor
  53. Leidos – Material Handler
  54. Lifespan – Registered Nurse PD
  55. Looking Upwards – Direct Support Professionals
  56. Middletown Public Schools – STEMKAMP Assistant – ANTICIPATED OPENING
  57. Mikel – MANAGER, HUMAN RESOURCES
  58. Motel 6 – Hotel Front Desk Clerk
  59. Neon Marketplace – Team Supervisor
  60. Newport Animal Hospital – Veterinary Receptionist
  61. Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Night Auditor- $18.75/hr Starting + Incentives + $400/mth Bo…
  62. Newport Creamery – Assistant Manager
  63. Newport Hotel Group – Hotel Call Center/Reservations Agent – $18/hr
  64. Newport Medical Director – RN Emergency Dept PRN
  65. Newport Mental Health – Front Desk Receptionist
  66. Newport Pediatric Dentistry – Dental Sterilization Technician
  67. Newport Public Schools – Human Resources Assistant, School Psychologist @ Thompson Middle School
  68. Norman Bird Sanctuary – Teacher Naturalist
  69. Northrop Grumman – Procuremnt Specialist / Supply Chain – Part Time
  70. Ocean State Job Lot – Retail Sales and Stock Associates
  71. People’s Credit Union – Cleaning & Maintenance Clerk (Part Time – 20 to 25 Hours)
  72. Petco – Guest Experience Specialist (Sales Associate)
  73. Picerne Real Estate Group – Custodial/Cleaner
  74. Pizza Hollywood – Delivery Driver
  75. RDM – Retail Merchandiser
  76. Red Roof Inn & Suites- Housekeeper
  77. Rite-Solutions – Receptionist
  78. Safe Harbor Marinas – Counter Help
  79. Sally Beauty – Sales Associate/Beauty Advisor
  80. Salve Regina University – Business Intelligence Developer – Salve Regina University
  81. Santander Holdings – Branch Manager, Providence, RI
  82. Sightsailing – Sailing Captain Licensed 
  83. Sonesta Select – Front Desk Clerk
  84. Specs Eyecare – Optometric Technician/Receptionist
  85. St. Clare – Receptionist (Part-time)
  86. Subway – Subway Sandwich Artist
  87. Suez – Operator In Training
  88. Super Systems – Desktop Support Technician
  89. Tallulah’s Taqueria – JAMESTOWN STORE -FOH TEAM MEMBER – Hospitality
  90. The Black Pearl – Bartender
  91. The Clambake Club of Newport – Bartender
  92. The General Store – Full & Part Time Sales Associates/Key Holder
  93. The Home Depot – MERCHANDISING
  94. The John Clarke Retirement Center – Registered Nurse 3-11p
  95. The Mooring – KITCHEN SUPERVISOR @ THE MOORING 
  96. The Navy Exchange – General Warehouse Worker
  97. The Reef – Front and back of house staff (apply within)
  98. The Simon Companies – Office Assistant for Apartment Community
  99. The Vanderbilt – Service Assistant (Seasonal and Year-Round) – Guaranteed $20…
  100. Town of Middletown – Labor Operator I
  101. Towne Park – Manager of Parking Operations – Hotel Viking
  102. Ushers Cove Management – Assistant Estate Gardener
  103. US Naval Sea Systems Command – SCIENTIST
  104. Walgreens – Pharmacy Technician
  105. West Marine – Cashier
  106. West Wind Marina – Dockhand at marina in Newport
  107. Women’s Resource Center – Systems Advocate

Don’t Miss A What’s Up Newp Story, Sign Up For Our Free Daily Newsletter

Ryan M. Belmore

Ryan M. Belmore is the Owner & Publisher of What's Up Newp. Ryan is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers. Send questions, tips, and story ideas to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.