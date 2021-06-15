Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s who’s hiring right now in the Newport area.
All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.
Are you a business owner and manager who is hiring? Email your job opportunities, with a link to the job opportunity (like below) to ryan@whatsupnewp.com and we’ll make sure to include you in our next roundup.
Job Opportunities Available This Week
- 22 Bowen’s – HOST @ 22 BOWEN’S
- Advance Auto Parts – Salesperson
- Applebee’s – Dishwasher
- Aquidneck Restaurant & Pizzeria – Line Cooks
- ARC – Executive Assistant
- Atlantic Lawn & Garden – Estate Gardeners Wanted
- Balfour Beatty Investments – Residential Maintenance Technician- Level I
- Banana Republic – Stylist (Sales Associate)
- BankNewport – Call Center Representative/Virtual Teller
- BedJet – Customer Service & Technical Support Specialist
- Bellevue Wine & Spirits – Full or Part Time Help
- Benchmark Senior Living – Front Desk Receptionist
- BJ’s Wholesale Club – (Part Time) Returns/Damaged Products Clerk Job
- Blenheim Newport – Registered Nurse – RN
- Bloom – Assistant Teacher
- Bonniecrest – Office Manager
- Bowen’s Wharf – Sales Associate
- Castle Hill Inn – FRONT DESK AGENT @ CASTLE HILL INN
- Chilis – Janitor
- City Personnel – Legal Assistant
- Clarke Cooke House – Cooks, Shuckers, Servers, Bussers, Host (Apply in person)
- Clean Ocean Access – Events Manager
- Colbea EastSide Enterprise – Cashier
- Cumberland Farms – Retail Sales Associate
- CyberCoders – Human Resources Manager (Defense Contractor / Any Service Br…
- D&D Enterprises – Temporary Laborer
- Davey Resource Group – GPS Field Technician
- Davey Tree- Landscape Technician
- DISH – Field In-Home Solutions Technician
- Domino’s – Area Supervisor
- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center – Front Desk Administrator
- Elmhyrst – Housekeeping/Concierge
- Epsilon Systems – Junior Configuration Management Specialist
- Essentials – fashion merchandising clothing/retail sales
- Extreme Data Technologies – Administrative Assistant
- Family Service of Rhode Island – Residential Counselor
- Famous Footwear – Part-Time Sales Associate – Famous Footwear
- FatFace – Retail Sales Associate
- Find A Wrench – Equipment Technician
- FoodLove Market – DISHWASHER – $125/WEEK BONUS, $12-$14/HOUR @ FOODLOVE MARKET
- Footprint Retail Services – Gift Card Merchandiser
- GoodStuff – gift and clothing merchandising and retail sales
- Gurney’s – Reservations Manager
- Hammett Boat Inc. – Deckhand (email cmurray@nemarinepilots.com)
- Hampton Inn & Suites – Breakfast Attendant – Part Time
- Healthcare Services Group – Laundry Worker
- Hexagon Geosystems – Technical Product Marketing Specialist
- Hogan Associates – Real Estate Executive Assistant
- International Tennis Hall Of Fame – Visitor Services Representative
- Jo’s American Bistro – Greeter
- KVH Industries – Marketing Manager _Leisure Marine
- Langway Auto Group – Collision Center Advisor
- Leidos – Material Handler
- Lifespan – Registered Nurse PD
- Looking Upwards – Direct Support Professionals
- Middletown Public Schools – STEMKAMP Assistant – ANTICIPATED OPENING
- Mikel – MANAGER, HUMAN RESOURCES
- Motel 6 – Hotel Front Desk Clerk
- Neon Marketplace – Team Supervisor
- Newport Animal Hospital – Veterinary Receptionist
- Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Night Auditor- $18.75/hr Starting + Incentives + $400/mth Bo…
- Newport Creamery – Assistant Manager
- Newport Hotel Group – Hotel Call Center/Reservations Agent – $18/hr
- Newport Medical Director – RN Emergency Dept PRN
- Newport Mental Health – Front Desk Receptionist
- Newport Pediatric Dentistry – Dental Sterilization Technician
- Newport Public Schools – Human Resources Assistant, School Psychologist @ Thompson Middle School
- Norman Bird Sanctuary – Teacher Naturalist
- Northrop Grumman – Procuremnt Specialist / Supply Chain – Part Time
- Ocean State Job Lot – Retail Sales and Stock Associates
- People’s Credit Union – Cleaning & Maintenance Clerk (Part Time – 20 to 25 Hours)
- Petco – Guest Experience Specialist (Sales Associate)
- Picerne Real Estate Group – Custodial/Cleaner
- Pizza Hollywood – Delivery Driver
- RDM – Retail Merchandiser
- Red Roof Inn & Suites- Housekeeper
- Rite-Solutions – Receptionist
- Safe Harbor Marinas – Counter Help
- Sally Beauty – Sales Associate/Beauty Advisor
- Salve Regina University – Business Intelligence Developer – Salve Regina University
- Santander Holdings – Branch Manager, Providence, RI
- Sightsailing – Sailing Captain Licensed
- Sonesta Select – Front Desk Clerk
- Specs Eyecare – Optometric Technician/Receptionist
- St. Clare – Receptionist (Part-time)
- Subway – Subway Sandwich Artist
- Suez – Operator In Training
- Super Systems – Desktop Support Technician
- Tallulah’s Taqueria – JAMESTOWN STORE -FOH TEAM MEMBER – Hospitality
- The Black Pearl – Bartender
- The Clambake Club of Newport – Bartender
- The General Store – Full & Part Time Sales Associates/Key Holder
- The Home Depot – MERCHANDISING
- The John Clarke Retirement Center – Registered Nurse 3-11p
- The Mooring – KITCHEN SUPERVISOR @ THE MOORING
- The Navy Exchange – General Warehouse Worker
- The Reef – Front and back of house staff (apply within)
- The Simon Companies – Office Assistant for Apartment Community
- The Vanderbilt – Service Assistant (Seasonal and Year-Round) – Guaranteed $20…
- Town of Middletown – Labor Operator I
- Towne Park – Manager of Parking Operations – Hotel Viking
- Ushers Cove Management – Assistant Estate Gardener
- US Naval Sea Systems Command – SCIENTIST
- Walgreens – Pharmacy Technician
- West Marine – Cashier
- West Wind Marina – Dockhand at marina in Newport
- Women’s Resource Center – Systems Advocate