The Norman Bird Sanctuary has announced its upcoming summer season of events and programs. In addition to its weekly nature and bird walks, Summer Camp, and yoga classes, the Norman Bird Sanctuary will host fun-filled evenings and educational programs from June 15 through October 2.

“Summer is all about being outside,” said Executive Director of the Norman Bird Sanctuary, Kaity Ryan in a press release issued today. “We are excited to welcome the season with the community and spend time outdoors together over music, nature, picnics, and more.”

Summer Outdoor Concert Series

New this 2021 season, the Norman Bird Sanctuary and Common Fence Music will present the Summer Outdoor Concert Series. These outdoor performances will feature a diverse array of nationally-renowned musicians: Sean Rowe, Dom Flemons, Alisa Amador, The Oshima Brothers, and Roanoke. Starting on June 18 and continuing through October 2, this series of concerts will be performed in one of Newport area’s most scenic outdoor spaces, the Norman Bird Sanctuary. Tickets are available for purchase through the Norman Bird Sanctuary website. General Admission tickets are on sale for $35 per person.

Summer Picnics

Returning for its second year, the highly-popular Summer Picnic Series offers guests the unique opportunity to visit the Norman Bird Sanctuary during the “golden hour.” Overlooking stone walls, fields, and the ocean, guests can enjoy a gourmet picnic buffet on the lawn of Mabel’s Studio, roast marshmallows, and take advantage of the special opportunity to hike the Norman Bird Sanctuary trails in the early evening. Starting on July 15, the Summer Picnic Series will be held on alternating Thursday evenings through August 26. Tickets are available for purchase on the Norman Bird Sanctuary website. Cost: $40 per adult non-member, $35 per adult member, and $20 per individual age 12 and under.

Beach Bash Series

The Beach Bash Series returns with four opportunities to have fun in the sand on Norman Bird Sanctuary’s Third beach property. Together with family and friends, guests will be able to enjoy live music, s’mores over a bonfire, and ice cream. The Beach Bash Series will kick off on July 8 and be held every other Thursday until August 19. Tickets can be purchased on the Norman Bird Sanctuary website. Cost: $30 per adult non-member, $25 per adult member, and $15 per individual age 12 and under.

Webinars with Bird Diva Bridget Butler

Bird Diva Bridget Butler returns to the Norman Bird Sanctuary with two unique webinars. On June 15 at 5:30 p.m., Butler will share the “Birds of Summer,” a presentation that examines interesting bird behaviors, family dynamics, drama, and the transition to fall. Butler will feature photos from regional bird photographers in addition to sharing stories from birding adventures in her backyard and beyond. Tickets can be purchased on the Norman Bird Sanctuary website. Cost: $20 per non-member household, $15 per member household.

On July 13, Butler will present “The Wonders of Wood Warblers.” This webinar will explore the fascinating and sometimes elusive nature of these colorful songsters. Participants will learn about the 23 species of warblers that can be found at the Norman Bird Sanctuary, along with tips that can help you find and listen for these winged jewels. Tickets can be purchased on the Norman Bird Sanctuary website. Cost: $20 per non-member household, $15 per member household.