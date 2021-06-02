What’s Up Newp’s content is free to read, and always will be, but we rely on your support to keep it that way.
The Newport String Project is a chamber music performance and youth mentoring initiative committed to making inspiring musical experiences accessible for all in Newport, RI. On Saturday, June 5, the Project will present Resounding 2021, a day of micro-concerts for one musician and one listener or pod of listeners.
Members of the Newport String Project will join What’s Up Newp for a live virtual video conversation on Thursday, June 3 at 7 pm.
