The Newport String Project is a chamber music performance and youth mentoring initiative committed to making inspiring musical experiences accessible for all in Newport, RI. On Saturday, June 5, the Project will present Resounding 2021, a day of micro-concerts for one musician and one listener or pod of listeners.

Members of the Newport String Project will join What’s Up Newp for a live virtual video conversation on Thursday, June 3 at 7 pm.

Ken Abrams

Lifestyle Editor Ken Abrams writes about music for What'sUpNewp, SO RI, Folk Radio UK and more. He's also a DJ Tuesday night 6-9PM on WRIU 90.3 FM.