Newport Restaurant Group today announced that it has teamed up with Rhode Island Spirits in Pawtucket, to create a custom, bespoke gin perfect for the summer cocktail season.

The 84-proof custom blend spirit is part of the Rhodium brand and features a corn base infused with a variety of botanicals, including juniper, sweet orange peel, chamomile, lavender, lemon verbena, and rose and is seven times distilled, charcoal-filtered, kosher, and gluten-free.

Photo provided by Newport Restaurant Group

“We are thrilled to announce this exciting collaboration as part of our ongoing effort to provide our guests with unique offerings,” said Shawn Westhoven, Beverage Director, Newport Restaurant Group in a statement. “Rhodium’s approach to distilling reflects our own commitment to incorporating local and sustainable ingredients in every dish we serve and this gin will be the perfect complement to the dynamic signature cocktails each of our restaurants serve.”

Rhode Island Spirits is the home of Rhodium brand premium gins, vodkas, and liqueurs. The company is the brainchild and full time occupation of Cathy Plourde & Kara Larson, who are the founders, owners, and distillers.

The limited-edition gin is available now at Castle Hill Inn, The Mooring Seafood Kitchen & Bar, 22 Bowen’s Wine Bar & Grille, Bar ‘Cino, and Smoke House all located in Newport; Trio in Narragansett; the Boat House in Tiverton; Waterman Grille and Hemenway’s in Providence; Avvio Ristorante in Cranston; and Iron Works in Warwick.

Westhoven is also crafting a unique cocktail that will be served at Rhodium’s tasting room in Pawtucket.

Photo provided by Newport Restaurant Group