The legendary Newport Jazz will return this summer on July 30th, 31st & August 1st.



Today, Newport Festivals Foundation unveiled the 2021 line-up. It features Artist in Residence Robert Glasper on all three days and Newport Jazz Artistic Director Christian McBride both as a featured performer and in the Jam Jawn supergroup with John Scofield, Marco Benevento, and Joe Russo. The event is packed with star-power including Wynton Marsalis, Oscar-nominated Andra Day, Mavis Staples and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue. It will also feature revolutionaries like Makaya McCraven, Khruangbin, Cory Wong and so much more. The 4-time GRAMMY-nominated Yola will be the sixth artist in the festival’s 60 year history to play both Jazz and Newport Folk.

Tickets will go on sale tomorrow, Thursday, June 3rd at 11 AM EST via Eventbrite. 3-Day and single tickets will be available as well as single child and discounted student tickets. All tickets are available via Eventbrite and can be purchased here.



TICKET PRICING

Adult Tickets3-Day Pass – $199Single day tickets – $79

Child TicketsSingle day tickets – $30

Student TicketsSingle day tickets – $40



DAILY LINEUPS



Friday

Wynton Marsalis

Khruangbin

Robert Glasper & Terrace Martin Present “Dinner Party”

Christian McBride Situation

Cory Wong

Yola

Makaya McCraven

Catherine Russell

Arturo & Adam O’Farrill

Saturday

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Mavis Staples

Ledisi Sings Nina Simone

Robert Glasper Acoustic Trio + DJ Jahi Sundance

Chris Potter Circuits Trio

Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science

Immanuel Wilkins

Sunday

Andra Day

A Black Radio Production: Robert Glasper with Special Guests

The Jam Jawn: Christian McBride, John Scofield, Marco Benevento & Joe Russo

Charles Lloyd

Jazz Gallery All-Stars

The Bogie Band featuring Joe Russo



At the moment, Newport Festivals Foundation says that it’s too early to publish their safety protocols in full detail, “The conditions of the pandemic are evolving daily and trending in a positive direction. The safety of our fans, artists, staff, vendors and volunteers remains our top priority. We will communicate and publish detailed protocols as the event date gets closer so you know exactly what to expect. For now, please note that you will most likely be subject to certain health protocols required at the time of the event that include proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test, temperature checks, social distancing and mask-wearing”.



The impact of last year’s festival cancellations has been felt deeply throughout the community as Newport Festivals Foundation relies on the revenue it makes each year at the festivals in order to carry out its work. Thanks to the support of the Newport Folk and Jazz fans and donors, NFF has been able to continue to support music programs in our own backyard of Newport, Rhode Island and all across America. Since 2018, the Artist Gives initiative has provided over 100 grants to music education programs in over 30 states, including instruments for public schools, funding for music instruction workshops for Veterans, Girls Rock Summer camps, after school music lessons for children with learning disabilities, and more.



In addition to its year round work and in response to the pandemic, the foundation established the Newport Festivals Musician Relief Fund (MRF) to provide financial relief to musicians in our Folk & Jazz communities experiencing a loss of income as a result of COVID-19. Resources from NFF and donations from individuals, foundations, and corporations have allowed the MRF to help over 450 musicians since April 1, 2020.

To learn more about NFF’s programs and work, visit newportfestivals.org.