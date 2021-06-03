Newport Hospital today announced that it has received a major gift in support of a project that will transform the inpatient program at its award-winning Vanderbilt Rehabilitation Center. BankNewport has awarded the hospital a $25,000 grant to help expand the center, more than doubling the number of beds and making it the flagship inpatient rehab center for all of Lifespan.

The expanded center, once completed, will also support more than 40 new staff positions, including nurses and nursing assistants, physical therapists, rehabilitation aides, occupational therapists, speech language pathologists, case managers, and more.

“This is an exciting and momentous time in our hospital’s rich history – an opportunity to grow our rehabilitation center so that patients across the state can better access the world-class, life-changing care it provides,” said Crista F. Durand, president of Newport Hospital in a statement. “That BankNewport, one of our oldest and most dedicated partners, was among the first to support this effort only underscores their commitment to our community. We’re beyond grateful for their generosity.”

Newport Hospital says in a press release today that it began developing its plan to expand the Vanderbilt Rehabilitation Center two years ago in response to increasing demand and the region’s growing 65 years old and above population. But amid the pandemic, the plan was accelerated when Lifespan’s academic medical center and Newport Hospital’s affiliate partner, Rhode Island Hospital, called upon the hospital to care for all Lifespan patients needing rehab care. The shift allowed Lifespan to dedicate more rooms to treat the surge of COVID-19 patients.

Expanding Vanderbilt’s inpatient program involves extensive renovation of space on both the hospital’s Turner 5 and Turner 6 medical surgical floors. On Turner 6, the project will increase the number of beds from 13 to 18, while Turner 5 will feature two new treatment gyms and 10 additional beds, bringing the total number of inpatient program beds to 28. The project will also add new technologies, such as virtual reality treadmills, ceiling lift systems in gyms and patient rooms, an enhanced nurse call system, and more. The project is expected to be completed in July 2021.

“BankNewport’s commitment to Newport Hospital is a natural extension of our core values to make our communities better places to live and work,” said Jack Murphy, president and CEO of BankNewport in a statement. “The hospital is one of our island’s most important and cherished resources and one that touches the lives of so many of our neighbors. We are proud of our longstanding partnership with Newport Hospital and our ability to support and invest in the health and wellness of our community.”