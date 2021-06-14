The Hope Tree Art Exhibition is an exhibition of artworks that share messages of hope and community and will be on view in the largest green space in Newport’s North End neighborhood, Miantonomi Park, from July 9 – October 9, 2021. The Arts & Culture Working Group of the Newport Health Equity Zone and Newport Art Museum invite individuals, families, groups and organizations who are connected to the North End to participate by creating an artwork to be on display in the Park for all to enjoy this summer.

This temporary public art piece seeks to lift and make visible the voices and experiences of North End community members. Hope Tree makers will select an affirming word to use as an anchoring theme for their artwork around which to create drawn, painted, sewn or glued on designs on canvas. The artworks will then be wrapped around large tree trunks in Miantonomi Park, creating a path of beautiful and inspiring artworks that celebrate hope and community.

Who can participate?

Any person, family or group who is connected to the North End neighborhood of Newport

How do you sign up?

Sign up by visiting www.newportartmuseum.org/exhibitions/hopetree2021/



What’s the deadline to sign up?

Deadline to sign up is June 20, 2021



What does it cost?

It’s FREE to participate, and art making materials are provided.

How does it work?

After participants sign up, the fabric and paint materials will be delivered to makers. Once complete, the canvases will be picked up and installed in the Park by Arts & Culture Working Group volunteers.

Deadline to sign up: June 20, 2021Deadline for completed artwork: June 30, 2021Exhibition will be on view July 9 – October 9, 2021

The Newport Health Equity Zone Arts & Culture Working Group of members represent:The Newport Health Equity ZoneNewport Art MuseumFabNewportNewport County Youth Chorus/Aquidneck SingersArts and Cultural Alliance of Newport CountyNewport Art HouseCommon Fence MusicNewport Public SchoolsNewport String ProjectCollege UnboundBoys and Girls Club of Newport CountyNewport Public ArtNewport Restoration FoundationLooking Upwards/Creative Communities Collaborative/Downtown Designs

About the Newport Health Equity Zone

The Newport Health Equity Zone is a city-wide coalition mobilizing residents and resources of the Broadway and North End neighborhoods to make Newport a place where everyone can thrive.

About the HEZ Arts & Culture Working Group

The HEZ Arts and Culture working group strives to increase the HEZ community’s engagement and participation with the arts and help facilitate creative and professional opportunities for residents.

About the Newport Art Museum

The Newport Art Museum was founded in 1912 on the belief that art is a civilizing influence and an essential component to creating vibrant communities. Newport Art Museum offers a broad variety of offerings and activities to visitors, including exhibitions of contemporary art, artworks from its own permanent collection, a Museum School with studio classes, workshops, and camps, and Art trips, talks, and other programming, all on its beautiful 3-acre campus on Bellevue Avenue in Newport, RI.