Jazz pop powerhouse Sammy Rae & The Friends are heading to Martha’s Vineyard as part of the MV Concert Series. Sammy Rae & The Friends are celebrating the release of their latest EP Let’s Throw a Party which came out in January. The band will perform at The Loft on Wednesday, August 25 at 8:00 PM. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 11 at 12:00 PM ET at MVConcertSeries.com.





The concert is presented thanks to a partnership between MV Concert Series and The Loft. The Loft will undergo a six-figure renovation of the sound and lighting systems funded by the Martha’s Vineyard Concert Series, bringing a theatre experience to one of Oak Bluffs’ best hangouts. Sound engineers will map out the room and create a system specifically designed to bring professional concerts to the Loft. While much of the interior will look the same, the venue will have a new professional sound that transforms the entire experience.

Singer/songwriter, bandleader, and human being Samantha Bowers was born in the small town of Derby, Connecticut. Sam first began writing songs at age 12 while taking piano lessons and listening to Bruce Springsteen, Fleetwood Mac, Billy Joel and Freddie Mercury playing on the family stereo. By 16, Sam developed a love of jazz and began to study the great female vocalists of the century (mainly Ella Fitzgerald, Etta James and Sarah Vaughn) as she started to perform original compositions in local Connecticut and New Jersey venues. She would go on to release three albums at the ages 15, 17 and 19.

In 2013 at age 19, Sam packed up and moved to New York to pursue music and songwriting, playing events and restaurants while building connections in the music scene. Sammy Rae & The Friends was born from a collection of talented musicians and peers. SR&TF would play shows around the NY Metro area as Sam kept composing and sharpening her craft, culminating in the July 2018 release of the self-produced EP ‘The Good Life’, premiered to a sold-out crowd at C’Mon Everybody in Brooklyn. The release marked a fresh start for the seasoned vocalist showcasing her skills as a composer, arranger, lyricist, and bandleader on her fourth release. The band has since sold-out every show in NYC in 2019, from Brooklyn Bowl to Le Poisson Rouge, enjoyed several tours in the USA and South America, acquired over 10 million streams on Spotify and Apple Music, and received praise from American songwriters David Crosby, Theo Katzman, Becca Stevens and LP, and acting stars Chris Evans, Ethan Slater and Caitlin Kinnunen. Sammy Rae released a new EP Let’s Throw a Party earlier this year. The five track EP was met with rave reviews. SR&TF lyrics focus on themes of coming-of-age, defiance, and self-expression. Sammy’s genre blending performances are high-energy, honest and quirky, influenced by the great performances of her childhood classic rock heroes.

MV Concert Series at The Loft include Luna (8/2), RIPE (8/5), Crooked Coast (8/14), G. Love & Chuck Treece (8/24), Sammy Rae and The Friends (8/25), Livingston Taylor (8/28)

Tickets for Sammy Rae and The Friends on Wednesday, August 25 at 8:00 PM will go on sale Friday, June 11 at MVConcertSeries.com. Stay up to date on all concert announcements by following the MV Concert Series on Facebook and Instagram.

About the Loft:

Built in 1900, the Loft is a historic venue located in the heart of Oak Bluffs. The recently renovated space at 9 Oak Bluffs Avenue is just steps from the ferry docks, shopping and hotels. The Loft is the Island’s hottest lounge, open year round and serving some of the best Neapolitan style Pizza from Pizza di Napoli!. The high gabled ceilings, clean white walls, sweeping views of Oak Bluffs, make this a can’t miss spot for locals and tourists alike. As part of the partnership with MV Concert Series, the Loft will undergo a six-figure renovation to improve the stage and install a state-of-the-art sound and lighting system.

About the Martha’s Vineyard Concert Series:

Created by groundbreaking live events company Innovation Arts and Entertainment, the company behind Martha’s Vineyard’s music festival Beach Road Weekend, The MV Concert Series brings artists and entertainers to intimate settings on the Island. Launched in 2016, the series presents dozens of shows a year across Martha’s Vineyard and the Cape.

.