Indie singer-songwriter Sean Rowe brought good weather and good vibes to a sold-out crowd at the Norman Bird Sanctuary on Friday, June 18th in the first outdoor concert at the venue since the pandemic.

Rowe ran through a set of songs from throughout his 10+ year career, including covers and originals. His deep voice boomed gently over the Sanctuary, occasionally harmonizing with the resident birds there. His music is intense at times, with well-crafted songs offset by his warm demeanor and gracious stage presence.

WhatsUpNewp’s Ken Abrams was there and shares a few photos from the evening. Next up in the series – Don Flemmons on July 30th – check out future shows from the Common Fence Music/Norman Bird Sanctuary series here.



































