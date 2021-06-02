CUMBERLAND – Fans of Celtic music who have attended shows at Blackstone River Theatre will be very familiar with the names of both Joanie Madden and Mary Coogan following their countless sold-out shows sharing the stage along with their group, Cherish the Ladies. Blackstone River Theatre will present a concert of Irish music and song featuring Joanie Madden, Mary Coogan, and Bruce Foley on Sunday, June 13, 4:00 p.m., at Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., Cumberland, RI. Admission is $20.00. For reservations or information call Blackstone River Theatre at (401) 725-9272.

Joanie Madden is an All-Ireland champion flute and whistle player, a consummate musician and entertainer and one of the most revered figures in Irish music today. Madden is the top-selling whistle player in history and has amassed a plethora of awards and citations to her credit including The Ellis Island Medal of Freedom Award and the esteemed USA Artist Fellowship Grant, naming her as one of the most innovative and influential artists in America. The Irish Voice Newspaper named Joanie Madden one of the top 25 Irish Americans for the past quarter century for her contributions to Irish America.

Like Joanie, Mary Coogan is a founding member of Cherish the Ladies and has been playing the guitar, banjo and mandolin for enthusiastic audiences around the world for over 36 years. An outstanding teacher and musician, she is in high demand for her sensitive accompaniment when she’s not performing with Cherish the Ladies. Making his Blackstone River Theatre debut is Bruce Foley who has been performing for over 30 years in the Irish and American folk scene. A gifted guitarist and uilleann piper, Bruce is also graced with a beautiful voice and a large repertoire of songs. While on lockdown due to Covid-19, Joanie, Mary and Bruce joined forces delighting audiences throughout the pandemic with their engaging blend of tunes and ballads along with an always fun and lighthearted approach.

This will be an inside concert event. Blackstone River Theatre makes sure that all performers and instructors have been vaccinated, per state guidance. By doing that, State of Rhode Island guidance says there are no spacing regulations and that masks are not required to be worn. If you arevaccinated, a mask is not required. If you are not vaccinated and choose to attend, you must wear a mask and keep three feet of distance from others. By entering the building you are acknowledging that you understand this guidance.