PROVIDENCE, RI (May 25, 2021) – The Wilbury Theatre Group presents the World Premiere of Dolores Goes to Poetry City by Darcie Dennigan, based on the poetry of Farnoosh Fathi. The performance runs June 10 – 20 outdoors at WaterFire Arts Center. For tickets and more information, visit thewilburygroup.org/poetry-city

The impish gardens of Farnoosh Fathi’s poems inhabit an absurd and musical life in Dolores Goes to Poetry City. Each snail, cudgel, and fairy godmother that Dolores meets along the way aspires to more than just being alive. Every waltz brings them one step closer to reaching their higher selves, or their deaths, in Poetry City, where the roads are paved with banana peels.

Playwright and poet Darcie Dennigan has a deeply personal relationship to Farnoosh Fathi and her work. Dennigan explains; “Thirteen years ago in Vermont, I saw Farnoosh walk out of the woods and I immediately, and correctly, took her for a forest sprite. Later, when I met her poems, they felt like a paradise to me– each one is a garden of words. Each one is a place I aspire to live.

“Her poems, like Farnoosh herself, are so sprightly and baroque and ecstatic. They are also dark and searching underneath. They play like children do– seriously and staked in truth. There have been times when I’ve felt really lost & unsure where to go in my creative life, and now is one of those times. I made this play out of utter love for the way she and her poems are my compass.”

Josh Short, Director and Artistic Director of The Wilbury Group adds, “We’re very excited to be revisiting the work of Darcie again this spring. She’s the most imaginative playwright that we’ve ever worked with, and this collaboration between her and the poetry of Farnoosh Fathi is sure to be a wild ride. We’re looking forward to sharing it with our audiences as we return to the stage under the stars at the WaterFire Arts Center.”

About Darcie Dennigan

The Wilbury Theatre Group has presented Playwright-in-Residence Darcie Dennigan’s plays The Pleiades and RESCUE! Or, The Fish, and an adaptation of Mónica de la Torre’s The Happy End / All Welcome. Winner of the 2019 Anna Rabinowitz Award from the Poetry Society of America for “venturesome, interdisciplinary work,” Dennigan’s books explore otherworldliness and female absurdists and include the novel Slater Orchard (FC2), and the performance texts The Parking Lot and Other Feral Scenarios (Forklift).

About Farnoosh Fathi

Farnoosh Fathi is the author of Great Guns (Canarium, 2013), editor of Joan Murray: Drafts, Fragments, and Poems (NYRB Poets, 2018) and founder of the Young Artists Language and Devotion Alliance (YALDA).

About the Production

Dolores Goes to Poetry City

Written by Darcie Dennigan

Based on the poetry of Farnoosh Fathi

Directed by Josh Short

Assistant Direction by Davis Alianello

Sound & Light Design by Andy Russ

Technical Design by Max Ponticelli

Stage Management by Shoshana Adler

Assistant Stage Management by Emma Becker

