The Wayfinder and its restaurant Nomi Park are offering a variety of ways to celebrate the start to summer for locals and tourists alike.

Rhode Races

The Wayfinder Hotel, is the official host hotel for this year’s Newport Rhode Race and is offering a variety of ways to celebrate during the weekend:



Friday, 5/21 Carboload Special: in celebration of race day and good health, Nomi Park—created by fan-favorite Mission Group—will also be serving up savings with 15% off dining to all runners, staff, and family in town for the Rhode Race

Saturday, 5/22: Race Day Events (from 2 pm onwards): Dance, eat and snap a pic to celebrate Newport’s official start to summer & the Rhode Race participants with:

Live Music with Honky Tonk Knights

Race BBQ Hosted by Nomi Park

Retro Photobooth on site for guests

Sunday, 5/23: Artist Pop Up With Kara Hoblin

Check out artist Kara Hoblin in action as she creates a new mural for the property inspired by Newport. She’ll also be hosting a pop-up gallery with some of her most iconic work.



Poolside Summer Yoga

Tap into your inner zen at The Wayfinder all summer long with local yogi Meredith Eweson, who will be hosting weekly classes at the pool every Sunday from 9 am-10 am.

Hotel guests and locals are invited to join the first class which kicks off Sunday, May 30th. Call the property for details – (401) 849-9880.



Noms at Nomi Park

Serving riffs on coastal classics accompanied by cocktails simply done right — Nomi Park is Mission Group’s newest restaurant. Check out the dinner menu from Nomi Park’s newly appointed executive chef, James Colleran and enjoy drool-worthy menu items like:

Spicy Calamari with ‘Nduja butter

Slow-cooked Confit Lamb Belly with a housemade chimichurri sauce and hibiscus honey

Chicken Wings with Harissa, honey and Green Goddess

Cocktails with Coco

Cocktail enthusiasts will love this new weekly class hosted by Director of Food and Beverage, Corey Hayes. Every Thursday from 5:30-6:00pm, Corey will show how to make one of his signature cocktails for just $12 per guest. Each guest will get insider info on the spirit they’ll be concocting and how to properly prepare it.