Voters in four Rhode Island communities go to the polls on Tuesday (May 4), voting to fill council vacancies and approve or defeat referenda, including an $85 million school bond in South Kingstown.

Voters in Coventry will fill the vacant District 4 seat and voters in West Greenwich will fill an at-large seat on the five-member town council. 

According to South Kingstown officials, voters will decide on an $85 million school bond. If approved the project calls for $59 million for the renovation and expansion of the Curtis Corner Middle School to become the town’s new high school; $24.2 million for the renovation and expansion of the Broad Rock School into a “true middle school”; and $1.7 million to add fifth grade to the elementary schools, including systems improvements and renovation of library media center, and maker centers.

Westerly voters will decide on a $2 million school repairs bond, and an $11 million infrastructure bond, primarily for road projects. The school bond, officials said, includes replacement of the roof at the Dunns Corners School, estimated to cost $850,000; a floor replacement project, also at Dunn’s Corner School; plumbing work at Westerly High School’s Babcock Hall; and heating, ventilation, and air condition work at three schools.  

According to a town information voter booklet, the $11 million infrastructure bond includes drainage/reconstruction of 14 roads, water main replacement on 17 roads, and resurfacing 43 roads. 

Frank Prosnitz

Frank Prosnitz brings to WhatsUpNewp several years in journalism, including 10 as editor of the Providence (RI) Business News and 14 years as a reporter and bureau manager at the Providence (RI) Journal. Prosnitz began his journalism career as a sportswriter at the Asbury Park (NJ) Press, moving to The News Tribune (Woodbridge, NJ), before joining the Providence Journal. Prosnitz hosts the Morning Show on WLBQ radio (Westerly), 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday, and It’s Your Business, also on WBLQ, Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Prosnitz has twice won Best in Business Awards from the national Society of American Business Editors and Writers (SABEW), twice was named Media Advocate of the Year by the Small Business Administration, won an investigative reporter’s award from the New England Press Association, and newswriting award from the Rhode Island Press Association.