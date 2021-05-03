Voters in four Rhode Island communities go to the polls on Tuesday (May 4), voting to fill council vacancies and approve or defeat referenda, including an $85 million school bond in South Kingstown.

Voters in Coventry will fill the vacant District 4 seat and voters in West Greenwich will fill an at-large seat on the five-member town council.

According to South Kingstown officials, voters will decide on an $85 million school bond. If approved the project calls for $59 million for the renovation and expansion of the Curtis Corner Middle School to become the town’s new high school; $24.2 million for the renovation and expansion of the Broad Rock School into a “true middle school”; and $1.7 million to add fifth grade to the elementary schools, including systems improvements and renovation of library media center, and maker centers.

Westerly voters will decide on a $2 million school repairs bond, and an $11 million infrastructure bond, primarily for road projects. The school bond, officials said, includes replacement of the roof at the Dunns Corners School, estimated to cost $850,000; a floor replacement project, also at Dunn’s Corner School; plumbing work at Westerly High School’s Babcock Hall; and heating, ventilation, and air condition work at three schools.

According to a town information voter booklet, the $11 million infrastructure bond includes drainage/reconstruction of 14 roads, water main replacement on 17 roads, and resurfacing 43 roads.