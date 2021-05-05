John Marion, Executive Director of the Common Cause in Rhode Island

Rhode Island dodged a bullet in the recent census, retaining its two seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, its electoral votes, and perhaps of hundreds of millions of dollars that would have been lost had the state lost a Representative seat. But this was just the first step, the raw numbers, with more detail to come that will have a significant impact on every city and town in Rhode Island, and across the nation. 

John Marion, executive director of Common Cause Rhode Island will help us make sense of the census results, and the importance of the information yet to come in a WhatsUpNewp videocast on Wednesday (May 5) at 3 p.m.

We’ll also talk about proposed ethics and election legislation, transparency in government, and campaign finance.

Frank Prosnitz

Frank Prosnitz brings to WhatsUpNewp several years in journalism, including 10 as editor of the Providence (RI) Business News and 14 years as a reporter and bureau manager at the Providence (RI) Journal. Prosnitz began his journalism career as a sportswriter at the Asbury Park (NJ) Press, moving to The News Tribune (Woodbridge, NJ), before joining the Providence Journal. Prosnitz hosts the Morning Show on WLBQ radio (Westerly), 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday, and It’s Your Business, also on WBLQ, Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Prosnitz has twice won Best in Business Awards from the national Society of American Business Editors and Writers (SABEW), twice was named Media Advocate of the Year by the Small Business Administration, won an investigative reporter’s award from the New England Press Association, and newswriting award from the Rhode Island Press Association.