John Marion, Executive Director of the Common Cause in Rhode Island

Rhode Island dodged a bullet in the recent census, retaining its two seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, its electoral votes, and perhaps of hundreds of millions of dollars that would have been lost had the state lost a Representative seat. But this was just the first step, the raw numbers, with more detail to come that will have a significant impact on every city and town in Rhode Island, and across the nation.

John Marion, executive director of Common Cause Rhode Island will help us make sense of the census results, and the importance of the information yet to come in a WhatsUpNewp videocast on Wednesday (May 5) at 3 p.m.

We’ll also talk about proposed ethics and election legislation, transparency in government, and campaign finance.