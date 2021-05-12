After a long dry year and a half without live music and festivals, we know you are as excited as we are to gather and celebrate, so make sure you’re not left out. Due to the probable state and local limited capacity mandates, tickets will be in short supply this year, so be sure to reserve your spot early, as our allotment of available tickets is limited and will most likely sell out.

So, this brings up the big question — how do we proceed to plan (and attend) a festival safely around the limitations necessitated by the Covid virus? For starters, we are adhering to the rules and regulations set forth by the State of Rhode Island for large events. These mandate that there will be a limited amount of attendees allowed on site, and that we follow guidelines for mask-wearing, social distancing, hand washing, and all of the other CDC protocols.

These rules are changing and loosening up every couple of weeks, and we are anticipating that the situation will be much more advantageous for the festival by the end of the summer. In our favor is our new governor, Daniel McKee, is an advocate of tourism and opening up the parameters for large events and festivals in the state. Whatever occurs though, our main concern will be the health and safety of all of our festival patrons. Please be assured that we will do whatever is necessary to keep everyone safe and secure.

Tickets go on sale May 12 at 10:00 am, so be sure to get yours ASAP! You don’t want to miss out, but tickets will be limited, and if you snooze, you may lose. Stay safe, get vaccinated and we hope to see you on Labor Day Weekend! Let’s “Keep the Vibe Alive In 2021.”

New for 2021 We are returning to our tradition of beginning the music at 5 p.m. on Friday, with bands performing on the main stage and dance tent. The gate opens at 4 p.m. Ticket prices have been adjusted to reflect the shorter day. The Saturday and Sunday music schedule will run 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. with bands performing on the main stage, roots stage and dance tent. The gates opening at noon.

CONFIRMED ARTISTS

Rhiannon Giddens & Francesco Turrisi (Sun)John Hiatt (Sat)Uprooted featuring Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root (Fri)Richard Thompson (Sun)The Pine Leaf Boys (Sat & Sun)Donna the Buffalo (Fri & Sat)Keller Williams (Fri)Terry & the Zydeco Bad Boys (Fri – Sun) Ranky Tanky (Sat)The New Orleans Suspects (Sun)Jeffrey Broussard & the Creole Cowboys ( Fri – Sun)Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound (Sat & Sun)The Revelers (Sat & Sun)Dirk Powell (Sat & Sun)Ward Hayden & the Outliers (Sun)Rose & the Bros (Fri – Sun)Sunday School w/ Christine Ohlman& Rebel Montez with the Sin Sisters (Sun)Richie & Rosie (Sat)Will Evans & Rising Tide (Fri)Colby James & the Ramblers (Sun)David Greely (Sat & Sun)Veronica Lewis (Sat)



