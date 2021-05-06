FALL RIVER, MA – The Narrows Center for the Arts is pleased to announce the return of our Spindle City Fest on Saturday, June 5, 2021. The event runs from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm and will be held at the City Gates on Water Street.

Spindle City Fest is a free family-centric event that celebrates art, music, food and fun. “The Narrows Center is thrilled to be back in the business of bringing people together and celebrating the nurturing and redemptive powers of the arts,” states Patrick Norton, Executive Director of the Narrows Center. “Spindle City Fest is a great way for us to celebrate all that is right in the world.”

Spindle City Fest will feature 20 art vendors, two great bands, activities for the kids and food trucks. High quality art vendors will be represented in a wide array of mediums including painters, potters, jewelers, etc. Narrows Center studio artist Kevin “Lamb” Lamoureux is a Spray Paint Artist who doubles down as an Assistant Principal in the Woonsocket School district. He will be offering a spray paint class for kids where they can create their own “one-of-a-kind” art piece.

It wouldn’t be a Narrows event without great music and performing will be two of the finest bands around. Headliners Neal and the Vipers know how to throw a great party. They play blues, rock & roll, rockabilly and surf music that will surely get people out of their seats and boogieing to the tunes. Head honcho Neil Vitullo is a fiery guitar player who can wow the crowd with passion and technique. Opening the show will be longtime Narrows’ favorite, the Neal McCarthy Acoustic Quartet. Neal is a soul man savant with a band that grooves all night long.

Free Parking is available at the Narrows Center for the Arts and in the surrounding neighborhood. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and spend the day enjoying all the great cultural offerings.

Spindle City Fest is a free event, sponsored in part by the Fall River Cultural Council, a local agency supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council.

Neal and the Vipers

The Narrows Center for the Arts, located at 16 Anawan Street in Fall River, MA, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. The Narrows exhibits visual artwork of every medium in two art galleries and houses a 430-seat concert space showcasing international, national and local performers of various musical genres. Offering arts educational programming, local school tours, artist studio spaces and free festivals for the community, the Narrows proudly presents an ever-growing access and fellowship in the arts. Visit: narrowscenter.org