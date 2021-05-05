Voters in South Kingstown overwhelmingly rejected an $85 million school facilities bond in yesterday’s special election, according to unofficial results posted on the town’s website.

South Kingstown was one of four communities holding special elections yesterday. Westerly voters overwhelmingly approved two referenda, while voters in Coventry and West Greenwich filled town council vacancies.

In South Kingstown voters rejected a plan that would have renovated and expanded the Curtis Corner Middle School to become the town’s new high school, that would have renovated and expanded the Broad Rock School into a “true middle school,” and would have added a fifth grade to the elementary schools. The unofficial vote, according to the town’s website, was 5,244 to reject, 1,967 to approve.

Westerly voters approved a $2 million school repairs bond by a vote of 715 to 264 and an $11 million infrastructure bond, primarily for road projects, by a vote of 772 to 209. The school bond, officials said, includes replacement of the roof at the Dunns Corners School, estimated to cost $850,000; a floor replacement project, also at Dunn’s Corner School; plumbing work at Westerly High School’s Babcock Hall; and heating, ventilation, and air condition work at three schools. According to a town information voter booklet, the $11 million infrastructure bond includes drainage/reconstruction of 14 roads, water main replacement on 17 roads, and resurfacing 43 roads.

In Coventry, Hillary Lima, the only candidate, was elected to fill a Ward 4 vacancy. The council is almost all female, with four of its five members women. In West Greenwich, Sheryl Green, also the only candidate, was elected to fill a council vacancy.