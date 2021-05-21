With the state fully re-opening for business this weekend, it’s time to bring back our popular column “Six Picks Music,” which highlights some of the best live music around the state. Check back every week for more live music listings!

Friday: Sophie B. Hawkins brings her live show to the Greenwich Odeum Friday night. The show will stream the next day – a few tickets remain. Click here for details.

Friday: The Narrows Center in Fall River is back with live shows. Friday, they welcome The Blue Ribbons live and streaming beginning at 8PM. Details here.

Saturday: Dusk in Providence has a rock show Saturday night with Gnarnia, Gmma Rage, and Jackie and The Wizard. Details here.

Saturday: Boston-based blues-rock band GA-20 returns to Nick-A-Nees for an outdoor show. Details here.

Saturday: Chan’s in Woonsocket hosts The Big Boom Daddies for a night of high-energy rock and blues. Details here.

Sunday: Head back to Nick-A-Nees Sunday for the hot rockin’ sounds of the Teledynes. It’s an early show beginning at 4PM. Details here.