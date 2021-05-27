The ALS Association Rhode Island Chapter has launched its First Annual CEO Soak-Rhode Island event taking place this summer! The chapter is challenging companies and organizations from across the Ocean State to join them for this unique event.

The chapter has partnered with NBC 10 WJAR for the CEO Soak-Rhode Island with Barbara Morse serving as the spokesperson for the event. The top ten fundraising teams will get “soaked” on air in early August as part of the grand finale. The competition is on! Which businesses or organizations in Rhode Island will make the Top Ten and get the chance to soak their leader on air? The CEO Soak- Rhode Island will raise awareness and much needed funds for ALS patients and their families in Rhode Island.

Vic Vetters, Vice President & General Manager of WJAR NBC 10 said, “NBC 10 is pleased to support ALS – Rhode Island as a partner in this important summer fundraiser in the fight to defeat this cruel disease. I have volunteered to be the first one “soaked” on the air to kick off the ten day finale and we are challenging companies in Rhode Island to create teams to support this event – and the top ten fundraising teams will see their team captains “soaked” on our news for the grand finale on August 5, just as we are nearing the conclusion of the Olympics on NBC.”

“We are challenging business leaders all over Rhode Island to get “soaked” this summer and raise funds to support the chapter’s ALS care service programs. This is a fun opportunity for members of the business community to network with their colleagues and raise money for a great cause,” said Beth Flanagan, Executive Director of the ALS Association RI Chapter.

“To ensure the safety of the community we serve the first annual CEO Soak will be virtual. Teams get to draw up the most creative way to soak their business leaders. They will film these videos and submit them to the chapter to share on social media,” said John Godin, Chairman of the ALS Association RI Chapter Board of Directors.

Fundraising for the CEO Soak is open now and will end in early August. Participating companies and organizations will create teams on the CEO Soak-Rhode Island website and fundraise among their peers to reach the $2,500 goal to “soak” their business leaders.

“We are encouraging businesses to get involved and to raise awareness and funds for the ALS community. Join us for some fun this summer and raise money for a great cause!” said John Pagliarini, President at Graphene Composites USA and Chairman of the CEO Soak- Rhode Island event. Join the CEO Soak- Rhode Island challenge today! Learn more and register for the event at http://web.alsa.org/ceosoakri.

The ALS Association RI Chapter has been hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis. Approximately 80% of the Chapter’s funding is now at risk due to altered fundraising events. The CEO Soak event will raise funds to support the chapter’s care service programs such as multidisciplinary medical care, equipment loans, home modifications, respite care and support groups. The ALS Association is the only national not-for-profit health organization dedicated solely to the fight against ALS. The Rhode Island Chapter was founded in May 1990 to serve the needs of those living with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis and their caregivers in our state. Further details about the organization can be found at alsari.org.

ALS, commonly referred to as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, is an always fatal neurodegenerative disease in which a person’s brain loses connection with the muscles. People with ALS lose their ability to walk, talk, eat, and eventually breathe. The chapter provides services to help alleviate the emotional and financial burden of this devastating diagnosis. It costs an average of $250,000 in out-of-pocket costs to care for a loved one with ALS.