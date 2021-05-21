RIBG Breweries Craft Beer Hours and Procedures May 21, 2021

Note: This list is subject to change. Please consult social media accounts, websites, or contact the individual breweries to confirm their procedures, & hours. Indoor/Outdoor seating available at designated breweries and brewpubs.

Apponaug Brewing Co, 334 Knight St., Warwick 401-681-4321 www.ApponaugBrewing.com

Indoor/Outdoor seating available (brewpub) Large Outdoor Beer Garden, new Outdoor patio, both overlooking the Pawtuxet River. Can and Growler sales (available for pre-order on line, through the website) Food available for on site consumption or take out, as well. NORESERVATIONS . All seating is first come, first served.

Hours:

Monday – Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday & Thursday 4-10 p.m.

Friday: 4-11 p.m.

Saturday: Noon-11 p.m.

Sunday noon-8 p.m.

Dog and Kid Friendly

Beer on Earth, 425 West Fountain St. #104, Providence, beeronearth.com (http://beeronearth.com) (Outdoor seating available Wednesday to Sunday)

Online ordering for curbside pickup is preferred via our website. Also offering streamlined taproom sales for the in-person ordering of cans, merchandise and gift cards to go. Outdoor seating now open Wed-Sun, RESERVATIONS NOT REQUIRED See the website for more info.

Hours:

Wednesday 3-6 p.m. Outdoor seating, or to go orders

Thursday 3-7 p.m. Outdoor seating, or to go orders

Friday 3-8 p.m. Outdoor seating, or to go orders

Saturday noon-8 p.m. Outdoor seating, or to go orders

Sunday noon-5 p.m. Outdoor seating, or to go orders

CLOSED: Monday and Tuesday

Dog and kid friendly

______________________________________________________________________________

Bravo Brewing, 75 Pascoag Main St., Pascoag, 401-710-4242,

http://www.bravobrewingcompany.com/

(Indoor/Outdoor seating now available) Reservations Not Required

Hours:

Thursday 5-9 p.m.

Friday 2-9 p.m.

Saturday 12-9 p.m.

Sunday 12-4 p.m.

Bravo Brewing Company is open for indoor and outdoor seating featuring draft pours as well as howlers to go. Also offering non-alcoholic craft sodas and pretzels.

————————————————————————————-

Buttonwoods Brewery, 530 Wellington Ave., Cranston, (http://www.buttonwoodsbrewery.com) Indoor/outdoor seating now available.

Buttonwoods has a new (indoor) Tasting room, as well as outdoor Patio seating and Pick-up hours for beer to go. The Brewery will be updating their hours as of June 1st to what is listed below:

Hours are as follows, beginning June 1st:

Monday: CLOSED

Tuesday – Friday: Tasting Room and Pick-ups 3 pm to 9 pm

Saturday: Tasting Room, Patio and Pick-ups – 1 pm to 9 pm

Sunday: Tasting Room,, Patio and Pick-ups – 1 pm to 6 pm

Reservations are not required, but they are recommended.

http://www.buttonwoodsbrewery.com/#reservations

______________________________________________________

Coddington Brewing Co., 210 Coddington Hwy., Middletown (http://www.coddbrew.com) Indoor seating available (brewpub) Outdoor seating is now open. Reservations are not required, but they do accept them.

HOURS: Open at 11:00 a.m. Sunday to Saturday

Sunday to Thursday, close at 10 p.m. (Kitchen closes at 9 p.m.)

Friday – Saturday, close at 11 p.m. (Kitchen closes at 10 p.m.)

Lunch and Dinner served 7 days a week!

See website for beer list, or call (401) 847-6690

————————————————————————————

Crooked Current, 560 Mineral Spring Ave., Pawtucket, 401-473-8312, (http://www.crookedcurrentbrewery.com) Indoor/outdoor seating is now available.

Crooked Current is pleased to announce they have beer on tap (pours) again as well as beer to go. Please call ahead at 401-473-8312 to request curbside delivery. RESERVATIONS ARE NOT REQUIRED

Hours:

Thursday 5-8 p.m.

Friday 5-8 p.m.

Saturday 1-5 p.m.

————————————————————————————-

Foolproof Brewing Co., 241 Grotto Ave., Pawtucket,

401-721-5970, (http://www.foolproofbrewing.com)

Newly expanded indoor/outdoor seating returns Friday, May 28th

Starting Friday, May 28th, the Taproom will be open for tours, tastings, beer to go, flights and full pours. Monday-Tuesday 12 – 4 pm (cans to go only); Wednesday through Saturday, 12 to 9 pm; Sunday, 12 – 6 pm. The newly expanded taproom includes 20 different beers on tap, indoor seating for 45 patrons and an additional 20 outside seats around space heaters. NO RESERVATIONS REQUIRED . Dog and kid friendly

Curbside and newly added beer fridge provides beer to go 7 days a week. Online sales are available at www.foolproofbrewng.com Stay tuned for weekly new releases, kickoff parties and a new Mug Club.

______________________________________________________________________

Generals Crossing, 34 Narragansett Ave., Jamestown, 401-524-9359 (http://www.generalscrossing.com) Indoor/outdoor seating now available. RESERVATIONS NOT REQUIRED

HOURS:

Mon, Wed, Thurs& Fri 4 pm – 8pm

Sat & Sun 2 pm – 8pm

CLOSED TUESDAYS

Kid friendly, and dog friendly. It’s okay to bring food with you, as well. There are several good choices for food in walking distance from the brewery.

Grey Sail Brewing of RI, 63 Canal St., Westerly, 401-315-2533, (http://www.greysailbrewing.com) Indoor and outdoor (Beer Garden) seating

available Wednesday – Sunday.

Hours of Outside Operation

Monday: Beer to go only 12-4 pm

Tuesday: Beer to go only 12-4 pm

Wednesday Tap Room and Beer to go 3-8 pm

Thursday Tap Room and Beer to go 12-8 pm

Friday Tap Room and Beer to go 12-8 pm

Saturday Tap Room and Beer to go 12-8 pm

Sunday Tap Room and Beer to go 12-6 pm

RESERVATIONS NOT REQUIRED

Customers are welcome to order ahead for quick pickup

https://grey-sail-brewing-company-llc.square.site/

Tap room and Beer Garden : Reservations for large groups accepted . To make a reservation, call 401-596-4151

Dog friendly and Kid friendly

Linesider Brewing Co., 1485 South County Trail, Suite #201, East Greenwich, 401-398-7700 (http://linesiderbrewing.com) See Instagram for info on seating.

Open for cans, howlers and growlers, as well as pours and tastings. As of May 21st, RI’s guidelines allow us to seat 100% of our capacity both indoors and outdoors. Social distancing reduced to 3 ft (from 6 ft). RESERVATIONS NOT REQUIRED.

Hours: Thursday 4 – 9 p.m.

Friday 12 – 9 p.m.

Saturday 2 – 9 p.m.

Sunday 12 – 6 p.m.

————————————————————————————-

Long Live Beerworks, 40R Sprague St, Providence 02907 (401) 213-9830 info@longlivebeerworks.com Indoor and outdoor seating now available

Reservations Encouraged :

https://www.exploretock.com/longlivebeerworks/

We’re offering three taproom experiences:

Outdoor Patio

Indoor Taproom – Ground Level

Indoor Taproom – Mezzanine level (up one flight of stairs)

Be sure to select your preference when booking with us!

For day-of reservations: if you do not see an opening, we recommend joining the wait list and noting your time preference, and we’ll do our best to contact you if something opens up. You may also call in during open hours to see if we have an extra spot: (401) 213-9830.



Interested in food? Check our social media pages for updates! You are welcome to bring your own snacks, as well.

Long Live Beerworks is also open for beer-to-go

Kid friendly – Yes Dog friendly – Outdoor patio only

Hours (subject to change):

Mon, Wed, Thurs: 3–8 pm

Fri: 3-9 pm

Sat: 12-9 pm

Sun: 12-5 pm (Closed Tuesday)

Preorder beer to go:

https://long-live-beerworks.square.site/

Lost Valley Pizza, 50 Sims Ave, Providence, www.lostvalleypizza.com

Revival Foodworks & Brewery dba Lost Valley Pizza and Brewery

NO RESERVATIONS REQUIRED

HOURS: Friday 5 pm – 10 pm

Sat & Sun 12 pm – 5 pm

Please continue to follow us on social media for expanded hours and days as business allows. We are kids/family friendly and dog friendly

Lops Brewing, 122 North Main St., Woonsocket Indoor and Outdoor seating available

Open seven days a week for both indoor and outdoor seating, NO RESERVATIONS REQUIRED . A selection of 32 oz crowlers and 12/16 oz 4-packs are available to go in the tasting room or through online order at www.lopsbrewing.com/shop

Follow us @lopsbrewing for up to date event listings.

Hours:

Monday – Thursday: 4 – 8 p.m.

Friday & Saturday Noon – 9 p.m.

Sunday Noon – 6 p.m

Moniker Brewery, 432 West Fountain St, Providence 02903 (401) 648-0150 Indoor and Outdoor seating available. Reservations required – see website.

HOURS: Wednesday – Thursday 5:00 – 9:00 pm

Friday 4:00 – 10:00pm

Saturday 12:00 – 10:00 pm

Sunday 12:00 – 6:00 pm

On the website, you may order beer for pick up at the brewery and make a reservation.

Or call ahead at (401) 648-0150 https://www.monikerbrewery.com/

————————————————————————————-

Newport Craft Brewing and Distilling, 293 JT Connell Hwy., Newport

401-849-5232 https://newportcraft.com/

Indoor (Taproom) and Outdoor (Pavilion) available 7 days per week beginning June. May hours are below:

NOTE: The Outdoor Pavilion opened Saturday, May 1st

Scheduled for weekends in May as well as warm & sunny weekdays.

Taproom Hours – Sun– Thu, 12 – 7 pm; Fri – Sat 12 – 8 pm

Beginning in June, Pavilion and Taproom will open Sun – Thu 12-8 pm

& Fri – Sat from 12 – 10 pm

Food and music vendors will be listed on the Newport Craft website on the event calendar. Kids are allowed in both Taproom and Pavilion. Leashed and well behaved dogs are allowed in the Pavilion only.

Reservations for parties of 8-24 can be made by emailing events@newportcraft.com beginning May 15th. All other parties will be on a first come, first served basis.

__________________________________________________________________________

Origin Beer Project, 530 Wellington Ave., Cranston, 02910 www.originbeerproject.com

Origin Beer Project is new since last summer, in space shared with Buttonwoods Brewery. Outdoor seating is available on weekends, and there is plenty of parking to the rear of the building. Online pre ordering or walkup ordering for Fri – Sat – Sun pickup. RESERVATIONS ENCOURAGED BUT NOT REQUIRED.

HOURS:

Friday: 3 pm – 6 pm (To-go beer only on Fridays)

Saturday: 1 pm – 6 pm (Outdoor seating and to-go-beer)

Sunday: 1 pm – 6 pm (Outdoor seating and to-go-beer)

————————————————————————————-

Proclamation Ale Co., 298 Kilvert St., Warwick, proclamationaleco.com

PLEASE READ CAREFULLY! Indoor/outdoor seating is now available.



We have re-opened for on-premise pours! We offer a number of both indoor and outdoor seating options. Our taproom is large and spacious with high ceilings. Come by and enjoy a beer! Follow us on social media to see what food trucks we have scheduled. You’re also welcome to bring your own snacks.

OUR HOURS: (Closed Mondays)

Tuesday – Wednesday 3:00 – 8:00 pm (To Go only – no seating/pours)

Thursday 3:00 – 8:00 pm (To Go and Pours)

Friday – Saturday Noon – 10:00 pm (To Go and Pours)

Sunday 11 am – 6 pm (To Go and Pours)

Reservations are available online for 2-weeks at a time beginning every Monday at approx. 9am. They are for 90 minutes at a time, with the 8:45 pm reservations for just 75 minutes (in order to close by 10:00 pm) Click on the link below to request your reservation date and time.

https://www.exploretock.com/proclamationalecompany

Half of the seats are available through Reservations, and half are for walk-ins . There are a total of 20 + areas to sit indoors (including high tops, tables, couches, barrels and drink rails) accommodating up to 8 people at large tables. Picnic tables and barrels with stools are set up outdoors, as well, when weather permits.

Online pre-orders are still available and Walk-in To Go purchases are welcome

Dog Friendly? Outdoors only Kid Friendly? Yes

Plenty of free parking. Note: The building faces Jefferson Blvd (across from the airport parking garage, but the Proclamation entrance is around the corner at 298 Kilvert Street, Warwick, RI

Providence Brewing Company, 10 Sims Ave, Providence, 401-424-1817, http://pvdbc.com PVDBC is moving to a new location in Providence, and expects to open later this summer. Watch their website and social media for the Opening!

They will be in the Farm Fresh RI building, home to the Providence Flea and numerous other companies.

Ragged Island Brewing, 54 Bristol Ferry Rd, Portsmouth, raggedislandbrewing.com Outdoor seating available at the Farm.

HOURS: Thursday 4-8 pm

Friday 3-8 pm

Saturday 1-6 pm

Sunday 1-6 pm

Reservations are not required . Outdoor hours at the Farm Brewery may change after Memorial Day.

https://brewery-108864.square.site/ for pre-orders. To go only from the

200 High Point Ave Taproom.

Check social media accounts for updates, Facebook in particular.

Ravenous Brewing Company, 10 Industrial Rd., Cumberland, 401-216-5331, ravenousbrewing.com Indoor and Outdoor seating available

Ravenous will be opening the outdoor patio area by Memorial Day 2021. Reservations will no longer be required, but they are strongly recommended . Children and pets are not allowed indoors. Order online through their website, where you will also find a beer list and other helpful information! Our new Cumberland location is much larger, and you’re sure to enjoy your visit.

Curbside purchases: Available during regular business hours.

Taproom Visit Hours: (Reservation recommended)

Wednesday-Thursday: 4-9 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: Noon – 10 pm

Sunday: Noon – 6 pm

Reservations: https://www.ravenousbrewing.com/reservations

Rejects Beer Company, 124 Aquidneck Ave., Middletown, RI (401) 619-8200

www.Rejectsbeerco.com Indoor and outdoor seating available

HOURS: Closed Monday

Tue, Wed & Thurs 4 – 8 pm

Friday 3 – 9 pm

Saturday 12 – 9 pm

Sunday 12 – 7 pm

Curbside pickup available – Buy Online

Rejects is Dog and Kid Friendly, Reservations not required .

____________________________________________________________________

Shaidzon Beer Company, 141 Fairgrounds Rd., West Kingston, shaidzonbeer.com

Online Ordering: Active 24/7 via https://www.shaidzonbeer.com/online-marketplace

Hours:

Monday & Tuesday – Closed

Wed – Pickups 4 – 8 pm

Thu – Pickups 4-8 pm; Beer Garden 4-8 pm

Fri – Pickups 3-9 pm; Beer Garden 3-9 pm

Sat – Pickups 12-8 pm; Beer Garden 12-8 pm

Sun – Pickups 12-5 pm; Beer Garden 12-5 pm

Weather permitting for Shaidzon Beer Garden – follow social media for day-of updates.

Tables : First come, first served. RESERVATIONS NOT REQUIRED We have over 20 tables spread out over 6,000 square feet of outdoor space.

Mask Wearing: Until RI state rules say otherwise for restaurants/breweries, masks must be worn when away from your table.

———————————————————————————-

Six Pack Brewing, 87 Gooding Ave, Bristol, RI 401-200-8592, www.6packbrewing.com

One of the newest breweries in the RI Brewers Guild, 6 pack has a dog theme (the

6 pack is the dogs, not the beers!) with both indoor and outdoor seating available

Hours: (These take effect June 1st.)

Wed 4 – 8 pm (Closed on Wed from now til June 1st)

Thurs & Fri 4 – 8 pm (5 – 8 pm now til June 1st)

Saturday 2 – 9 pm (Same hours now and in June)

Sunday 1 – 6 pm (1 – 5 pm now til June 1st)

Reservations are not required Both Dog and Kid friendly

_________________________________________________________________

Smug Brewing, 100 Carver St., Pawtucket, 401-642-5701, smugbrewing.com

Indoor seating now available. RESERVATIONS REQUIRED

HOURS: Monday-Tuesday CLOSED

Wednesday 1 – 6 pm Pickup beer only, to-go

Thurs – Friday 3 – 9 pm Both Pickup and Tasting (Tap Room)

Saturday 1 – 10 pm Both Pickup and Tasting (Tap Room)

See the website for info on pre-ordering and pre-paying for beer to pick up. Also, request a reservation, find out about events, see a list of beers, meet the Smug staff, and more.

Reservations required . Flights, pours and to-go beer are available at the brewery.

https://www.exploretock.com/smugbrewing

________________________________________________________________________________

Taproot Brewing Co., 909 East Main Rd., Middletown, 401-848-5161, taprootbeer.com

Newport Vineyards and Taproot Brewing Co. are open for indoor & outdoor seating for pints, flights, wine, and a full dining menu all day. Reservations in advance are strongly encouraged, walk-ins accepted upon availability . Please visit website for reservation details. The Marketplace is also open for retail purchases daily – stop in or pre-order on website.

HOURS:

Monday through Thursday 11am – 6 pm

Friday & Saturday 11am – 8 pm

Sunday: 11am – 6 pm

Last reservation is one hour prior to close.

www.taprootbeer.com

To pre-order beers to pickup: www.newportvineyards.com/pre-order/

_____________________________________________________________________________

Tilted Barn Brewery, 1 Helmsley Pl., Exeter, 401-500-6765, tiltedbarnbrewery.com

Indoor/outdoor seating available

Beginning May 21st weekend, Tilted Barn will end the Reservation requirements for indoor and outdoor seating. RI Dept of Health and DBR are relaxing the guidelines for breweries and restaurants, and seating will once again be first come, first served.

Tilted Barn’s takeout window is open for cans to-go via walkup or online preorders at tiltedbarn.square.site

Hours: Thursday, Friday & Saturday – Noon to 8 pm

Sunday – Noon to 5 pm

Tilted Barn is kid friendly but does not allow dogs or other pets on the premises. Food trucks will be on site most weekends, but please check Tilted Barn’s social media to view the Food truck schedule. Guests are welcome to bring their own food. Please carry out what is carried in.

————————————————————————————-

Trinity Brewhouse, 186 Fountain St., Providence, 401-453-2337, trinitybrewhouse.com

Hours of Operation Indoor and Outdoor seating available RESERVATIONS ARE NOT REQUIRED.

Sunday to Thursday 12:00 noon to 10:00 pm (kitchen closes at 9:00 pm)

Friday & Saturday 12:00 noon to 12:00 am (kitchen closes at 11:00 pm)

We offer indoor seating in the dining room area, in the pub, at the bar and we have a new outdoor deck expansion with awnings and vinyl separating sections. (Dogs are welcome on the outdoor deck, only) We also have a BeerGarden down the street by the skating rink with weekly comedy nights and other events. Check www.trinitybeergarden.com or follow on FB or Instagram. Check out the Brewpub menu and beers at www.trinitybrewhouse.com

(Note: Trinity is a licensed brewpub, so they sell food and beer as well as wine and spirits)

Cans to go are available during RI State liquor store hours.

This summer, Trinity will be working all of the @pvdfoodtruck events, find that information on Face Book and Instagram, as well..

————————————————————————————-

Twelve Guns Brewing, 549 Metacom Ave., Bristol, twelvegunsbrewing.com

Indoor/outdoor seating now available.

HOURS:

Wed – Thurs 4 – 8 pm

Friday 2 -10 pm

Saturday 12 – 10 pm

Sunday 12 -8 pm

Closed Monday and Tuesday

Reservations not required . You can still pre-order on line here: https://app.upserve.com/s/twelve-guns-brewing-north-providence

We are first come, first served with indoor and outdoor patio seating. Seating will be adjusted to capacity as the State allows over the next few weeks.

Union Station Brewery, 36 Exchange Terrace, Providence,

Website unionstationpvd.com or (401) 274-2739 Reservations: https://www.unionstationpvd.com/reservations

Indoor/outdoor seating available. USB is a brewpub,, see website for menu.

Reservations available but not required Reserve a table here

HOURS : Monday to Thursday, 11:30 am to 11:00 pm (kitchen closes at 9 pm)

Friday & Saturday 11:30 to 12 am (midnight) (kitchen closes at 10 pm)

Sunday, 11:30 am to 11 pm (kitchen closes at 10 pm)

Kid Friendly, and Dog Friendly in the outdoor Patio only (weather permitting)

West Passage Brewing, 7835 Post Road, North Kingstown, RI 02852, https://westpassagebrewing.com/

West Passage brewpub is soon to open in Wickford, just south of Quonset and just north of the Wickford State Police Barracks. They are planning a Wednesday, June 9th opening. Watch social media (website, Instagram and Face Book) for the announcement.

Hours:

Wed – Thurs 3:00 – 10:30 pm (Full Kitchen menu until 10:00 pm)

Fri – 3:00 – 12 midnight (Full kitchen menu to 9:30 pm/Late night menu to 11:30 pm)

Saturday – 11 – 12 am (Lunch menu to 3 pm/Full menu to 9:30 pm/Late night menu 10 pm)

Sunday – 11:00 am to 10:30 pm (Lunch to 3 pm/Full menu to 9:30 pm/Late night 10 pm)

RESERVATIONS NOT REQUIRED, but there will be an onsite/online waitlist.

Kid Friendly, pets not allowed.

Whalers Brewing Co., 1174 Kingstown Rd., Wakefield, 401-552-0002, whalers.com

Open regular hours for retail can sales and new howler fills. Taproom open for indoor seating (see guidelines below).

Hours:

Monday – CLOSED

Tuesday 4-10 p.m.

Wednesday 4-10 p.m.

Thursday 4-10 p.m.

Friday 1-10 p.m.

Saturday 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m.

Sunday 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

Reservations not required, but recommended for groups larger than 8 – follow the prompt on the website to request a reservation. https://whalers.com/party

Please make reservations at least a week in advance. Very limited space for larger groups, so first come, first served. Children not allowed for reservations.

Dog friendly and kid friendly (except for reservations)

Norey’s Star, 156 Broadway, Newport 02840, 401-847-4971. www.noreys.com

info@noreys.com Call 847-4971 for takeout.

HOURS:

Tuesday to Saturday, 4:00 pm to closing; Sunday, 10:30 am Brunch to closing

Closed Mondays

Norey’s is an award-winning restaurant and brewpub with outstanding beers to choose from.