Despite the pandemic’s shutdown of most indoor activities over the past year, the Rhode Island Marine Archaeology Project (RIMAP) says that it has continued its outdoor fieldwork research and is now carefully reopening its regular program.

RIMAP will hold “Introduction to Marine Archaeology” 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, at its artifact management facility on the campus of the Herreshoff Marine Museum, Burnside St., Bristol, RI 02809. The fee is $100 for 2021 RIMAP members, and pre-registration is required. Topics include remote sensing, field methods, legal and ethical issues, field documentation, historical contexts, and RIMAP research protocols. RIMAP’s membership and training are open to the general public, but this class is required for all RIMAP volunteers.

Other classes include “Site Mapping I & 2” (June 6), “Museum Theory” and “Ship Construction for Archaeologists” (June 12), “Measured Drawing for Archaeologists” (June 13), “Capt. Cook’s Men and Ships in Rhode Island” and “Archaeology and the Media” (June 19), “Sharing Shipwrecks” (June 20), “Rhode Island in the Revolution” and “Archaeology of the Classical Mediterranean” (June 26). “Introduction to Marine Archaeology” will be repeated June 27.

The application with course details may be found on the www.rimap.org website, or contact RIMAP directly at (401) 253-2094 or by email at rhodeislandmap@yahoo.com.

The Rhode Island Marine Archaeology Project (RIMAP) was created in 1992 to include members of the diving and non-diving public in a professionally organized and directed effort to study Rhode Island’s maritime history and marine archaeology.