Operation Stand Down Rhode Island’s “Boots on the Ground” is on display at Fort Adams State Park for Memorial Day weekend. The display honors over 7000 Americans who have given their lives during the ongoing Global War on Terror.
The memorial will be open to the public Sunday until 8PM and Monday from 8AM to 6PM. Admission is free. Photographer Rick Farrell visited the display and shares some photos below.
