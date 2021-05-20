People’s Credit Union today announced its sponsorship of the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce’s Shop Greater Newport Gift Card Program. Shop Greater Newport (SGN) is a unique gift card program that encourages consumers to find and choose local businesses on Aquidneck Island, and throughout Newport and Bristol counties. The SGN program features a searchable website directory where anyone can browse local businesses and restaurants, see hours, menus, deals, and specials.

The new Shop Greater Newport Gift Cards are redeemable at over 300 small businesses and restaurants. Gift cards can be purchased online then picked up at the self-service kiosk in the lobby of Innovate Newport, located at 513 Broadway in Newport. To learn more about the program, or to purchase a gift card, visit ShopGreaterNewport.com.

“People’s Credit Union has been such a wonderful partner in helping to sponsor our Gift Certificate program for over a decade and to continue their support as we have transitioned to our new Shop Greater Newport Gift Card program. The program fosters investment into our local economy by encouraging consumers to shop small and shop local,” stated Erin Donovan-Boyle, Executive Director, Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce in a statement.

Donovan-Boyle went on to say, ”We are thrilled to be able to offer the gift cards for sale online and in the lobby of the Innovate Newport building on Broadway, making it easier to support our local businesses and the broader economy by shopping and gifting local, a mission important to both the Credit Union and the Chamber.”

Sean Daly, President & CEO of People’s Credit Union commented, “We applaud the Chamber for continuing to find ways to support the community with this valuable program. We all need local businesses to succeed for employment opportunities for our neighbors, to support our local nonprofits and youth programs, and to improve our community’s economic health.”