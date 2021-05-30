Tiverton, RI- Luz V. (Venegas) Quicho, 83, of Tiverton, RI passed away at home, surrounded by her loving family, after a year long battle with lung cancer on May 27, 2021.

She was the loving wife of the late Bonifacio (Chef Ben) I. Quicho.

Born in Dao, Pampanga, The Philippines, she was the daughter of the late Eulogio and Conchita (Custudio) Venegas.

Mrs. Quicho was an operating room nurse at St. Anne’s Hospital in Fall River, for 12 years, retiring in 1983.

Mrs. Quicho was a dental assistant for Aquidneck Dental for 20 years. Along with her husband, she was the restaurant manager at the Fall River Country Club. She was a communicant of St. Theresa’s Church in Tiverton.

She was an active member of the Little Compton Senior Citizen’s Center, the Tiverton Senior Center, the Portsmouth Multi-Purpose Senior Center. She was also a member of the Scarlet O’Hatters of RI, the Filipino American Club of Newport, and the Philomena Medical Association of Rhode Island. Luz enjoyed swimming, walking along the beach, traveling, being with her family, especially her grandchildren, and loved cooking her infamous noodles (pancit) for family and friends.

She is survived by her daughter, Lucille G. Cabral and her husband Louis M. Cabral, of Tiverton, formerly of Riverside, RI, and her sons Kenneth W. Quicho and his wife Michelle, of Westport, MA and Noel V. Quicho and his wife Amy of Tiverton, RI. She is also survived by her sister, Angie Salanio and her husband Nick, of The Philippines and her brother Eulogio Venegas Jr. and his wife Sophia, of Cottage Grove, MN, and her sister-in-law Atty. Placida Venegas of Roseville, MN. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Daniel L. Cabral, Ryan M. Cabral and his wife Ashley, Alison K. Quicho (Matthew), Jillyan Burt, Jessica Burt, Peter Montigny and his wife Samantha, and her great grandchildren, Charles Dosvais, Gracie Burt, Marcus and Lucas Carr.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband Bonifacio and her brother Dr. Ernesto Venegas.

Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, June 3, 2021 from 4-8 pm in Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road in Portsmouth, RI.

Her funeral will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 10:00 am in the funeral home, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am in St. Theresa’s Church 265 Stafford Road in Tiverton, RI.

Donations may be made in her name to Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice, 1184 East Main Road Portsmouth, RI 02871.

Burial will be private.