By O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home

Lillian Blain Finn 92, passed away peacefully on Sunday May 9, 2021 at Saint Clare-Newport surrounded by her family. She was born on October 2, 1928 in Holyoke MA, attended St. Catherine’s Academy, Newport RI, and graduated from South Hadley (MA) High School. She worked at the former Steiger’s Department Store in Springfield and the former Boston Store and Grants Department Store both in Newport.



Throughout her life she resided in Middletown, Newport, and Westerly, Rhode Island, and Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, and Jacksonville, Florida. While she enjoyed her stays in Florida, she always considered her beloved Newport home. She loved Kings Park and Second Beach and picnicking around the Ocean Drive. She was a talented painter in both oils and pastels. She loved things in miniature, and she sewed, knitted, and crocheted. She loved bird watching and always had a bag of bird seed at the ready to feed them. She had a head for figures, could stretch a nickel, and took great pride in completing small renovation projects in any home she lived. A ruler or tape measure was always within reach. She completed much of the downstairs finish work for her house on Namquid Drive. She sang often around the house and loved Frank Sinatra tunes.



Later in life she enjoyed attending multiple Celtic Thunder concerts and meeting the musicians backstage. She also treasured traveling to Ireland and Mexico.



She cherished her family and her daughters and nurtured the close, lifelong sibling bond they share.

She leaves her five daughters, Kathy Finn and Elizabeth (Lisa) Finn (John Foley) of Tiverton, RI, Patricia (Pat) Finn of Fall River, MA, Julie Bryer (Kenny) of Middletown, RI and Laura Finn-Heafey (Mark) of East Longmeadow, MA. She leaves seven grandchildren Katie Bryer, Aran Walsh (Melissa), Jane Finn-Foley (Kevin), Christy Cole, (James), Daniel Finn-Foley (Kathryn Leahey), Kathleen Bryer, and Caroline Heafey, and 13 great grandchildren.



She also leaves her sister Arline Smith (Bud) of Jacksonville, Florida and her nieces and nephew. Her brother Edgar (Eggy) Blain and her sister Anne Kluth predeceased her as did her parents Edgar and Anna (Teeny) Lacy Blain, her son-in-law John Walsh, and her former husband, John Finn.



Services will be private. The family would like to thank the devoted team at St Clare -Newport for the excellent care and compassion they provided during this last year especially as they navigated Covid regulations.

Donations can be made to St. Clare – Newport, 309 Spring St, Newport, RI 02840 or the Norman Bird Sanctuary, 583 Third Beach Rd, Middletown, RI 02842 or to the charity of your choosing.