Elliott “Skip” Carter Jr., of Portsmouth, RI passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 1, 2021 with family by his side. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Commander Eileen Sullivan Carter, a native Newporter.

Born August 28, 1941 in Baxley, GA, he was the son of the late Elliott and Elitha Carter. He was a graduate of Appling County High School in 1960. Senior chief Carter served twenty-eight years in the Navy, first as an Aviation Machinist mate and later as a Navy counselor. He was a proud Vietnam Vet. As a career Navy recruiter, he taught at recruiting school in Orlando, FL and recruited locally in the Rhode Island and Massachusetts area, he excelled as a Navy recruiter due to his passion and love of the Navy. After numerous medals and achievements, he retired from the service in 1993. After retirement, Skip worked as a safety specialist for OSHA in Alaska and at the Newport Naval station. He was a proud member of the Newport Lodge of Elks, Ancient Order of Hibernians and the Museum of Newport Irish History, and a communicant of St. Barnabas Church. He was known by his loved ones for his optimistic personality and witty sense of humor. His ability to tell a story was unparalleled.

Besides his beloved son Timothy and his wife Nina and son Abbott of Newport, he also leaves his loving companion of nine years Linda Carlisle of Newport and her family. He also leaves his cherished sisters, Mary Ogdon and Pat Giles of Odum, GA and the Towey and Ahearn families of Newport. More than anything Skip loved spending time with Linda’s nine lively grandchildren and his grandson Abbott.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at the John Clarke Retirement Center and the nurses at Newport Hospital for all their support and care.

Calling hours will be Tuesday, May 4 from 4:00-7:00pm at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Wednesday, May 5 at St. Barnabas Church, 1697 East Main Rd, Portsmouth at 10:00 am. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Elliot’s memory to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675 or by visiting www.woundedwarriorproject.org.

Source: O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home