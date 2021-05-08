Angelina S. Rochefort, 92 of Calvert St, Newport, RI passed away peacefully May 3, 2021 with family by her side.

Angelina loved spending time with family and friends especially visiting with her granddaughter Carlie, daughter-in-law Jann, and son John.

Angelina was born on the island of Sao Miguel, Azores. She came to Newport in the mid 1950’s to attend the Newport School for Nursing at the Newport Hospital at the time. Not long after, she met John M. Rochefort, they were married in 1959 at Jesus Saviour Church in Newport. Her son John M. Rochefort, Jr was born in 1960. Nursing school was put on the hold indefinitely. Unfortunately, her marriage to John ended after six years. Angelina was a hard worker, she realized she had to get tough because she had a child to raise. Angelina began house cleaning and office cleaning as well. She was then employed at General Electric and where she worked for 13 years.

While still employed at General Electric, Angelina worked part time as a house cleaner at Senator Claiborne Pell’s residence as well as the Senator’s son Toby and Janet Pell’s residence. While working there, Angelina developed a strong bond with their two children, Tripler and Nick. Angelina worked hard and at times maintaining 3-4 for jobs at a time. Her son John, daughter-in-law Jann, and granddaughter Carlie would help her out.

Angelina purchased her home on Calvert Street where she had lived since 1976. She managed to pay off the mortgage in 10 years. Angelina started to slow down a little, but loved to work in her garden.

Angelina had a large family, she is survived by her son John, Jr., daughter-in-law Jann and granddaughter Carlie. She is also survived by her siblings; brother Louis Vieira, wife Helene and their children, Ritchie and Philip, brother Joseph Vieira of Attleboro, MA and his children, her late brother Oswald Vieira, wife Ameilia, their children George and Beatrice. Her brother Manuel Vieira, late wife Edwarda of Toronto, Canada and their children Pauline and Nelson, sister Zelia of Rehoboth, MA and her children Connie and Frank.

A celebration of life will be held Tuesday, May 11 at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport from 11:00AM – 1:00PM. Please come and join the Rochefort family in celebration of Angelina. A gathering for friends and family will follow at Johnny’s Restaurant at The Atlantic Resort, 240 Aquidneck Ave, Middletown, RI.

Source: O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home