General Treasurer Seth Magaziner has won the first quarter campaign finance sweepstakes, but other potential gubernatorial candidates are not far behind, according to reports the candidates filed today (Friday, April 30) with the state Board of Elections for first quarter campaign fundraising and expenses.

Magaziner raised $286,460 from individuals and $12,750 from Political Action Committees, slightly ahead of Gov. Dan McKee, whose elevation to governor also resulted in a strong fundraising effort in the first quarter of 2021. McKee served as lieutenant governor before Gov. Raimondo joined the Biden Administration. If not elevated to governor, McKee (as lieutenant governor) would have been term limited at the end of 2022 along with a handful of powerful state officeholders, plus the mayor of Providence.

Besides McKee and Magaziner, Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea and Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza are seen as likely Democratic primary election candidates for governor next year. Here’s a glimpse at the potential candidates’ first quarter fundraising efforts.