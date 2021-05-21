What’s Up Newp’s content is free to read, and always will be, but we rely on your support to keep it that way.
by Newport Charter Yacht Show
For charter yachts planning to spend the summer in New England, the Newport Charter Yacht Show is the best way to kick-off the season to showcase yachts, crews, and water toys to charter brokers from around the country.
Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard, located in the heart of Newport, hosts the only crewed charter show in the United States. The show features luxury sailing and motor vessels from 60 to over 200 feet. This year’s show will be held from June 21-24 and is open to charter yacht brokers, charter managers, and industry professionals. Registration is open at: www.NewportCharterShow.com
“Every June we look forward to welcoming charter and industry professionals, captains, crew and show sponsors to Newport for the Charter Show just as summer is getting into full swing,” said Eli Dana, general manager of Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard. “This year’s show will be a bit different with fewer yachts participating due to many being booked solid for 2021 and several yachts also taking an extra week or two of charters in the Bahamas before heading to New England for the summer,” explained Dana. “We’ll have a more relaxed atmosphere with a charter yacht showroom feel which will be fun a bit more casual than our usual format,” he continued. “We are also waiving the yacht registration fee to encourage more yachts to participate even if it’s for only a day or two.” Click here for the Show schedule: www.newportchartershow.com/schedule-of-events
The Newport Charter Yacht Show features three full days of yacht display, along with industry meetings and seminars hosted by the American Yacht Charter Association (AYCA). The AYCA’s educational seminar breakfast takes place Thursday, June 24 from 8:30am-12:00pm at Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard. “We are bringing industry speakers in to discuss key topics and information related to yacht charter,” said Carol Kent, AYCA’s president. “This is a great opportunity to learn about exciting cruising areas, marketing trends, charter preparation, and more,” explained Kent. Attendees can register for the AYCA Signature Breakfast while registering for the show on the Newport Charter Show website.
Many local partners and supporters will be onsite for the 2021 Charter Show. “We are very excited to welcome back Helly Hansen Newport, our wonderful presenting partner, for the sixth consecutive year,” said Veronica Brown, director of the Newport Charter Show. “Sea Hawk Paints, Alexseal Yacht Coatings, KVH Industries, SKYLINK, YACHTING magazine, Bridge Liquors, and our hotel partner, the Newport Marriott, are also supporting the 2021 Show.”
“The Newport Charter Yacht Show is a very important event for Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard and the charter industry as a whole, and we’re excited for another great event with a bit of a modified format to match the participation and excitement surrounding this year’s Show,” continued Brown. “All captains and crew in the marina will be invited to participate in the social events to kick-off summer 2021 in style like we always do.”
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
Monday, June 21:
- Yachts, sponsors, and vendors move-in & setup
- Registration open for Yachts, Brokers, Vendors & Non-Exhibiting Vendors
Tuesday, June 22:
- 10:00am-5:00pm Yachts Open for Viewing
- Captain & Crew Party 5:30-7:30pm
- AYCA Annual Meeting (held at Stoneacre Garden, AYCA Members only)
Wednesday, June 23:
- 10:00am-5:00pm Yachts Open for Viewing
- Optional Yacht Hop / Open House onboard participating yachts 6:00-8:00pm
Thursday, June 24:
- AYCA Annual Educational Seminar & Breakfast ($30/person) 8:00am-11:30am. Advanced registration required
- Yachts Open 1:00-5:00pm
- Captain & Crew Party 5:30-7:30pm
Click here for more information & schedule updates:
www.newportchartershow.com/schedule-of-events
HOW TO REGISTER FOR THE NEWPORT CHARTER YACHT SHOW
- Yachts register here:
www.newportchartershow.com/yacht-registration
- Charter Brokers register here:
www.newportchartershow.com/charter-broker-agent-registration
- Non-Exhibiting Vendors register here: www.newportchartershow.com/nonexhibiting-vendor-registration
We are excited about what 2021 has in store for the charter industry and hope you will join us to start the New England season on a great note. Please feel free to reach out to me directly with any questions: vbrown@shmarinas.com
Sincerely,
Veronica Brown
Director of Experiences
Safe Harbor Marinas
