The feeling is there now, its palpable, we all feel it, everyone has been cooped up long enough and wants to break out and have a good time, especially as Memorial Day weekend approaches. With that in mind, here are a couple of ideas for this weekend that can get you out of the house, maybe for a drive or a concert or just a drink by the beach; whatever fits your comfort level. Have fun and be safe while you’re out there, and please abide by whatever guidelines a particular business still has in place.

The Ocean Mist at 895 Matunuck Beach Rd. in Wakefield has expanded its hours of operation daily from 10am-1am M-F and 9 am-1am on the weekends, serving breakfast until 2 pm daily. You can call them at (401) 782-3740 or check out their website at https://www.oceanmist.net/ to book a reservation easily. They ask patrons to wear a mask to enter until seated, and they have indoor and outdoor seating.

Saturday night there is a concert by Guns “n” Roses cover band Nightrain at the Courthouse Center for the Arts on 3481 Kingstown Rd. in Kingston. The event is a $25 cover and tickets can be purchased through Showpass. More info can be found on their event page on Facebook here.

On Sunday at the Charlestown Rathskeller Down Back, Grateful Dead fans are invited to see UnderEstimated Prophet perform covers of their favorite band at 489b Old Coach Rd. in Charlestown. Events like this take place behind the restaurant in a tented area that is mostly outside where food and drink are available. Music starts at 4pm and you can find more info at the event page on Facebook. The event is free.