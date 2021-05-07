A former member of the Grammy Award-winning Carolina Chocolate Drops will be in East Greenwich Saturday, May 15th performing at the Greenwich Odeum. Roots/Folk performer Hubby Jenkins is playing live in-person with social distancing and other precautions in effect.

Jenkins is a talented multi-instrumentalist who endeavors to share his love and knowledge of old-time American music. Born and raised in Brooklyn he delved into his Southern roots, following the thread of African American history that wove itself through country blues, ragtime, fiddle and banjo, and traditional jazz.

Hubby got his higher musical education started as a busker. He developed his guitar and vocal craft on the sidewalks and subway platforms of New York City, performing material by those venerable artists whose work he was quickly absorbing. An ambitiously itinerant musician, he took his show on the road, playing the streets, coffee shops, bars, and house parties of cities around the country.

After years of busking around the U.S and making a name for himself, Hubby became acquainted with the Carolina Chocolate Drops. From 2010 to 2014 he has been an integral part of the Grammy award winning Carolina Chocolate Drops. Since 2015, he is an active touring and recording member of the Rhiannon Giddens band. He was on her album “Tomorrow Is My Turn”in 2015 and in 2017 “Freedom Highway.”And around these projects Hubby continues to make solo performances.

Refunds for advance purchase tickets will not be available (unless show is canceled or rescheduled). Credit will be offered if any ticketed patrons self-identifies at least 2 hours prior to doors opening (by emailing/calling box office) as having Covid-19 symptoms or being recently exposed to Covid-19. Patrons are required to wear facemasks at the Odeum, and Patrons with temperatures over 100.4 or displaying Covid-19 symptoms will not be permitted to attend the event. No refunds or credits will be processed on site. Click here for more info.

Tickets to this event include an additional $5 Historic Restoration Fee which assists in restorations and repairs of the Greenwich Odeum. When purchasing tickets online, an additional $2 convenience fee per transaction will be applied. Tickets are non-refundable and non-exchangeable.