Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty recently announced the sale of 97-105 Ruggles Avenue in Newport, Rhode Island. Designed by noted architect Richard Morris Hunt, the property sold for $3,075,000.

The sellers were represented by Jose Aguon of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty. Annie Becker of Lila Delman Real Estate represented the buyers.

The childhood home of Newport artist Richard Grosvenor, ‘Hilltop’ is set on three private acres of historic specimen trees. The interior of the five-bedroom residence retains the feeling of a large baronial lodge with luxurious wood features such as oak timber beams and joists with intricate basket-weave design and a massive stone fireplace

The sale of this property is one of ten above $3 million in Newport in the past six months. Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty represented the sellers in five of these sales. There were only three sales in this price range during the same period in the previous year. Paul Leys, co-owner of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty, stated “Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty is pleased once again to have represented sellers of a distinctive and architecturally significant Newport residence.”