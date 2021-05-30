What’s Up Newp’s content is free to read, and always will be, but we rely on your support to keep it that way.

Gustave White Sotheby’s International  Realty recently announced the sale of 97-105 Ruggles Avenue in Newport, Rhode  Island. Designed by noted architect Richard Morris Hunt, the property  sold for $3,075,000.

The sellers were represented by Jose Aguon of  Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty. Annie Becker of Lila  Delman Real Estate represented the buyers. 

The childhood home of Newport artist Richard Grosvenor, ‘Hilltop’ is set on three private acres of historic specimen trees. The interior of the five-bedroom residence retains the feeling of a large baronial lodge with luxurious wood features such as oak timber beams and joists with  intricate basket-weave design and a massive stone fireplace

The sale of this property is one of ten above $3 million in Newport in the  past six months. Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty  represented the sellers in five of these sales. There were only three sales  in this price range during the same period in the previous year. Paul Leys,  co-owner of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty, stated  “Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty is pleased once again to  have represented sellers of a distinctive and architecturally significant  Newport residence.”

Ryan M. Belmore

Ryan M. Belmore is the Owner & Publisher of What's Up Newp. Ryan is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers and serves on the Board of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and Lucy's Hearth. Send questions, tips, and story ideas to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.