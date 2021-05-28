Join FirstWorks for a journey from global Jazz to Americana, from hip-hop to sounds from the mountains and rhythms of the sea. Grab your lawn chair (or blanket) and enjoy extraordinary artists in the park throughout the summer starting Sunday, June 27. Free performances will take place at the Dalrymple Boathouse Lawn and Bandstand.

POLYNESIAN DANCE TROUPE NAPUA O’ POLYNESIA • June 27, 5 PM

Let these mesmerizing dancers, drummers, and musicians spirit you away on a cultural tour of the Polynesian Islands of Hawaii and New Zealand, then on to Tahiti and the Philippines. No plane ticket required!

LATIN JAZZ MASTER CARLOS DE LEON • July 18, 5 PM

Rhode Island-based trumpet powerhouse Carlos de Leon is one of the most sought-after jazz performers in New England. A native son of the Dominican Republic, de Leon has graced stages worldwide, performing with notable Latin jazz maestros Tito Puentes, Tito Rodríguez and Francisco “Machito” Grillo. Bring your dancing shoes and take advantage of some hot rhythms!

VOCES DE LOS ANDES • August 1, 5 PM

As Rhode Island’s defacto ambassadors of Andean music, this multi-generational family band can be found performing at cultural festivals throughout New England. Let your spirit fly high with the evocative sounds of pan flute, charango, Spanish guitar, and los bombos —the backbone of Voces’ signature, contemporary-tinged instrumental and folk music.

CARNIVAL! • August 15, 5 PM

Shake off those blues and celebrate with the sounds of Carnival right here in Rhode Island! Sultry island sounds + smoking rhythm section + hot horns = all the ingredients to ignite a dance party at the height of summer.

HIP-HOP DANCE PARTY

FEATURING LIVE PERFORMANCE BY CHACHI CARVALHO AND THE INTERNATIONAL PLAYERS • August 29, 5 PM

One of the most prolific and enduring artists on the local hip-hop scene, the positive messages and everyday struggles reflected in Chachi’s lyrics have earned him a loyal fan following. Rooted in classic hip-hop, Chachi’s sound is constantly evolving, seamlessly incorporating both live instrumentation and his Cape Verdean roots. This repeat PVDFest headliner can be relied on to uplift the party with beats, rhymes, and life wherever—and with whomever—he takes the stage. Special guest artists TBA

THEA HOPKINS | RED ROOTS AMERICANA • September 19, 5 PM

Thea Hopkins (Photo: Ryuji Suzuki)

Performing-songwriter Thea Hopkins’ voice sounds like no one else’s. Love is at the essence. Whether telling a story or conjuring a mood, Thea’s songs dig deep. She describes her music as “Red Roots Americana.” A member of the Aquinnah Wampanoag tribe of Martha’s Vineyard, her ancestry also includes Iroquois, African-American, Irish, and Portuguese. Thea creates a new kind of Americana, with influences ranging from classic country to contemporary folk. Her song “The Ghost of Emmett Till” won the Grand Prize in the 22nd annual Great American Song Contest in March 2021. The song was selected from over 1,900 entries from 43 countries. Honored by the Western Arts Alliance in 2019 as a Native Launchpad Artist, she’s performed on prestigious stages in the U.S. and Europe, from D.C.’s Kennedy Center to the Summertyne Americana Festival in Newcastle (UK). Come hear what all the buzz is about! Special guest artists TBA

Presented by FirstWorks in partnership with Roger Williams Park Conservancy and Providence Parks Department.