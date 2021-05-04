Common Fence Music will present Kris Delmhorst and Jeffrey Foucault in an online Concert on the Common Fence Music virtual stage on Sunday, May 9th.

Acclaimed folk artists Jeffrey Foucault and Kris Delmhorst have largely built their careers separately. Wisconsin-bred Foucault is known for his lean country-folk aesthetic and songwriting talents that are hailed as among the best of his generation; Brooklyn-raised songwriter, vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Delmhorst has built a broad and eclectic repertoire of folk and rock originals that showcase her sophisticated melodies and hauntingly open vocals.

Recently, however, the married pair took to the road together for the first time in support of Delmhorst’s October 2017 release, The Wild, which also marks the couple’s first foray into the studio together. Featuring a band drawn from players they both share a long history with as bandmates and friends, the album merges Delmhorst’s and Foucault’s unique strengths to deliver a darkly hopeful, fiercely wise collection of songs.

Ticket information will be posted here on the day of the show. Check the Common Fence Music web page for further details.