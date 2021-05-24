(Cambridge, MA) Club Passim’s annual campfire. Festival returns once again with more than 80 artists performing 24 hours of live music. Now in it’s 23rd year, campfire. is a celebration of Boston’s folk music scene and a way for the club to showcase emerging artists. The lineup is loaded with familiar acts like Lisa Bastoni, Lloyd Thayer, and Alisa Amador and rising stars like Liv Greene and Grace Givertz. There will also be a special in-the-round curated by QueerFolk Fest to end Saturday night. Running from 5PM – 11PM every night of Memorial Day Weekend May 28 – 31, the entire festival will be streamed online at Passim’s Facebook page and at passim.org/campfire. The schedule is online now at passim.org.

Campfire started 23 years ago, and has become the single-biggest way that Passim develops new talent and celebrates the Boston area’s amazing music community. The festival traditionally runs twice a year on both Memorial and Labor Day Weekends. The digital format will allow for new artists that would not normally be able to perform to be part of the festival this Memorial Day Weekend.

The streaming shows begin Friday, May 28 and run nightly from 5PM – 11PM through Monday, May 31. All shows can be viewed at passim.org/campfire with a $15/day suggested donation. Check out Festival artist Lisa Bastoni covering Bob Dylan below.