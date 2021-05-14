By Clean Ocean Access

World Oceans Day (WOD) is an international celebration established by the United Nations to bring awareness to the benefits humankind derives from the ocean, and our collective responsibility to protect it. The 2021 WOD theme is Life & Livelihood: what does living by the ocean mean to you? Clean Ocean Access (COA) works every day towards our vision of a clean, healthy ocean that is accessible to all. As caretakers of our local coastlines, we know we must come together to protect the marine resources we all rely on. COA Board President Monica DeAngelis shared, “As a marine biologist, I’ve had many opportunities to study the ocean’s incredible biodiversity, and as a resident of Rhode Island I have enjoyed what research has shown – that there is a connection between spending time in the natural world and lowering our stress levels. At Clean Ocean Access we offer a variety of ways for you to build a connection to the ocean that is inclusive, innovative, and informed. I encourage everyone to take action on this WOD 2021 and beyond because our local actions have a global impact.”

We’re inviting community members to join us and WOD Honorary Chair, Newport RI Mayor Jeanne-Marie Napolitano, as we kick off the first annual NEWPORT RI WORLD OCEANS DAY presented by Clean Ocean Access on Saturday, June 5th at 2:00 pm at Perrotti Park. Support the work we do for our Ocean State through the initiatives below. COA’s WOD schedule of events highlights our vibrant community of businesses, organizations, artists, and individuals who make the work of protecting our oceans possible. Celebrate with us in our City by the Sea!

Schedule of Events:

World Oceans Day Art Contest (Virtual): Submissions due by May 25. Winner announced to the public on World Oceans Day, June 8. Visit our website at cleanoceanaccess.org/world-oceans-day for full theme, terms, and submission details.

Celebration Kickoff with Newport Mayor Napolitano: Saturday, June 5 at 2pm, Perotti Park, Newport, RI. Meet Mayor Napolitano, then stay and tour our Newport Marina Trash Skimmer.

Blue Technology Program: Sunday, June 6 at 2pm, Perotti Park. Tour our Newport Harbor Marina Trash Skimmer to learn how we’re using Blue Technology in the fight against marine debris.

Raffle and Eight Days of Giveaways: Monday, May 31 through Tuesday, June 8 on COA Social Media. Join us on Facebook and Instagram for eight days of giveaways supporting local businesses, and a grand prize raffle! Your contributions get you a chance to win big while allowing us to continue our work.

Weekend of Community Giving: Friday, June 4 through Sunday, June 6 at participating businesses. Support local shops, restaurants, and other participants while working for a clean, healthy ocean. Newport businesses will give a percentage of sales to COA throughout the weekend. If your business would like to participate, contact Karen Sheehan at (978) 387-9705 or karen.sheehan@cleanoceanaccess.org.