The home at 85 Nayatt Road has sold for $4,587,500, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.

Ray Mott, Broker/Co-Owner of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, represented the buyer. The seller was represented by Tracy LeRoux of Link Real Estate.

Photo provided by Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty

According to data available from Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service, the highest sale in Barrington since 2014.

“Situated on nearly four waterfront acres, the home was originally built by professional golfer Brad Faxon. The chateau-style home offers over 12,000 square feet and features seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms and two half bathrooms.,” Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty said in a press release.

The home is located in close proximity to Rhode Island Country Club, local marinas, and the Barrington Yacht club.