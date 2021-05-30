Newport, RI (May 27, 2021) As the 2021 season program arrives in newsstands today, Newport Polo will proudly kick-off Memorial Weekend with the return of the long-standing charity polo match benefitting the Rotary Club of Newport’s charitable initiatives.

“The partnership between the Newport Rotary Club and the Newport Polo Club is curious, almost unlikely, at first glance” remarks Avram Dorfman, Rotary Club President. “But when you dig in, there is connection, relationships, community, and a global perspective – then it starts to click. Our core values align, and it seems almost inevitable.”

The charity polo match will feature a Battle of the Sexes, as the men and women of the Newport Polo Club compete for supremacy at the polo grounds of 17th century manorial estate, Glen Farm, home of the Newport International Polo Series. Attendees can witness the action from reserved field-side tailgates, open lawn picnic areas, or spectate from the centerfield tables within the Pavilion to witness the intensity of the 6-chukker match.

Lawn Seating and Pavilion tickets will be sold at the gate by Rotarian volunteers for $15/adult with kids 15 and under free. Tailgate reservations are also available on Newport Polo’s website. Purchased on Game Day or online, 100% of proceeds from the Charity Match’s ticket sales will support the Rotary Club of Newport.

“Newport Polo has prioritized community involvement since its inception” explains Dan Keating, US Captain and Polo Series Founder. “We know our fans are eager to start their summer as we enthusiastically resume the 30-year tradition that was put on hold by the pandemic in 2020.”

The Fall of 1991 saw the first benefit polo match in what would become a decades-long consociation between the organizations, when Rotarian Jack Leavitt rallied a committee of fellow Rotarians to turn a one-off partnership with Dan Keating’s Polo Series into an annual mainstay, weaving the tradition of collaboration with the Rotary Club into the history of the Newport International Polo Series, as a successful formula to give back to the Rhode Island community.

The 30-year partnership between Newport Polo and the Rotary Club of Newport combines ticket sales at the Rotary Charity Match with ad sales in the Polo Series’ Season Program, to contribute tens of thousands of dollars annually to the Rotary Club’s local Scholarship Fund for graduating seniors, and other charitable initiatives.

Propelled by a strategic partnership with the local newspaper, the Rotary Club began publishing an annual program booklet since its inaugural event, investing the ad-sale revenue back into the Newport community through their altruistic endeavors. The publication is the Official Season Program of the Newport International Polo Series, with the 2021 program debuting this week, and is distributed at matches, community gathering spaces throughout the county, and on newsstands alongside Newport This Week.

The Newport International Polo Series is proud to roll out its 2021 sponsors including Brenton Hotel, Davitt Inc., TD Bank, Turkish Airlines, Modern Luxury Boston, Herb Chambers Exotics, Vanderbilt International Properties, Hotel Viking, Veuve Clicquot, Polo House Privé, Clarke Cooke House, US Polo Assn, Stella Artois, Goslings, ROCKSTAR Limo, McGrath Clambakes and Catering, Classical 95.9 WCRI, and promotional partners including Newport Helicopter Tours, The Cocktail Guru, Hannoush Jewelers, Newport Jaguar Tours, International Tennis Hall of Fame, Newport Mansions, Newport Music Festival, Island Surf and Sport, Northeast Equestrian Life, and Audrain Automobile Museum. “Our sponsors have been with us since the beginning. Without their support, the Series would not be as extensive as it is,” explains Dan Keating, Polo Series founder.

About Newport Rotary Club: “Service above self.” The Newport Rotary Club members are local business and professional leaders who take an active role in the community. Annual contributions include scholarships for local students, support for the Boys & Girls Club of Newport County, Newport Public Library, Martin Luther King Center, and more. www.newportrotary.org

About Newport Polo: Newport Polo, home of America’s First Polo Club, celebrates the 30th Anniversary season of the Newport International Polo Series, featuring public exhibition polo matches every Saturday, June – September. Founded in 1876, charter member of the United States Polo Association, Newport Polo offers year-round polo club membership and polo instruction.