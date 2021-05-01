Hogan Associates today announced the May 1, 2021 sale of 0 Newport Street, Jamestown, a 1.85 acre lot in the coveted Dumplings neighborhood of Jamestown. The lot sold for $2,200,000. Gordon King of Hogan Associates represented the Buyers, and Bob Bailey of Lila Delman represented the Seller.

In the southeastern corner of Conanicut Island, Dumplings is the area that stretches south along the scenic shoreline away from Jamestown village. As one of the last vacant lots in this neighborhood, 0 Newport Street offers the new owners the chance to build their dream home in one of the most coveted areas in town. Narragansett Bay is a stone’s throw away, and Fort Wetherill State Park sits just around the corner.

The nearly two-acre parcel was approved for a six-bedroom single-family home and an additional two-bedroom guest structure. The property has frontage on both Newport Street and Fort Wetherill Road.

“It was a pleasure seeing this deal through from start to finish,” said buying agent Gordon King of Hogan Associates. “What an incredible opportunity to build in such an idyllic location.”