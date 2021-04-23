In my Academy Awards Snubs feature last week, I wrote that debating the nominations is part of the fun of the annual Oscars-madness, and I certainly enjoyed it – it’s arguably the more important of these two write-ups for me as a critic, celebrating the worthy contributions to film culture in 2020 that were overlooked. But voting on the winners just feels like the main event, doesn’t it? You won’t get a lot of pushback for arguing a movie or performance deserved more attention, but when you pick a favorite of the nominees, you’re bound to brush up against a few other, strongly held opinions. The debates that follow are kind of what I live for.
So, rubbing my hands together with maniacal glee, I humbly offer What’sUp readers my thoughts on who should and who will be getting a little gold statuette this weekend. While I do my best to follow the narratives that build throughout Awards Season, my actual predictions are little more than educated guesses, and Academy voters remain capable of rallying around anything. But I’ve based my choices for the worthiest candidates purely on the merit of the work they’re nominated for – outside factors that undoubtedly play a role in actual voting, such as previous wins, I’m choosing to ignore here. Do with that information what you will.
I should also mention that, while I’ve actually been better about catching up with the nominees this year, I do have a few blind spots. I’ll be skipping two categories that I just haven’t seen enough of to weigh in with any authority: Best Visual Effects, and, most regrettably, Best International Feature Film. I intend to rectify this soon (maybe even before Sunday), but as I couldn’t in time for this write-up, foreign films will be conspicuously absent on this list.
Now, on to my Oscar picks, listed in order of their presentation at last year’s ceremony – look for this article on WUN social media accounts to share your thoughts on these choices and make some predictions of your own!
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Will Win: Daniel Kaluuya as Fred Hampton, Judas and the Black Messiah
Should Win: Daniel Kaluuya
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
Will Win: Soul
Should Win: Wolfwalkers
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Will Win: If Anything Happens I Love You
Should Win: Opera
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Will Win: Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Should Win: Darius Marder, Abraham Marder & Derek Cianfrance, Sound of Metal
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Will Win: Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Should Win: Kemp Powers, One Night in Miami…
LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
Will Win: The Letter Room
Should Win: The Present
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Will Win: Mank
Should Win: Mank
COSTUME DESIGN
Will Win: Trish Summerville, Mank
Should Win: Alexandra Byrne, Emma.
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
Will Win: My Octopus Teacher
Should Win: Time
DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT
Will Win: A Love Song for Natasha
Should Win: A Love Song for Natasha
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Will Win: Youn Yuh-jung as Soon-ja, Minari
Should Win: Amanda Seyfriedas Marion Davies, Mank
SOUND
Will Win: Sound of Metal
Should Win: Sound of Metal
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Will Win: Joshua James Richards, Nomadland
Should Win: Joshua James Richards
FILM EDITING
Will Win: Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Should Win: Yorgos Lamprimos, The Father
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
Will Win: Mank
Should Win: Emma.
ORIGINAL SCORE
Will Win: Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Mank
Should Win: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross& Jon Batiste,Soul
ORIGINAL SONG
Will Win: “Io sì (Seen)” from The Life Ahead
Should Win: “Speak Now” from One Night in Miami…
DIRECTING
Will Win: Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Should Win: Chloé Zhao
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Will Win: Chadwick Bosemanas Levee Green, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Should Win: Riz Ahmed as Ruben Stone, Sound of Metal
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Will Win: Viola Davis as Ma Rainey, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Should Win: Frances McDormand as Fern, Nomadland
BEST MOTION PICTURE
Will Win: Nomadland
Should Win: Nomadland