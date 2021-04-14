Newport City Council will host their next regular council meeting on Wednesday, April 14 at 6:30 pm. See what’s on the agenda below.

The meeting will be held virtually and is open to the public by phone at 1-888-788-0099 and by Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/91257975406. The webinar ID is 912 5797 5406.

VIDEO

Agenda

CITY OF NEWPORT

DOCKET FOR THE REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING

APRIL 14, 2021

THE MEETING WILL BE HELD REMOTELY IN COMPLIANCE WITH FORMER GOVERNOR MCKEE’S EXECUTIVE ORDER 21-30 (2) and 20-46 -1(a) “ SUCH MEANS MAY INCLUDE, WITHOUT LIMITATION, PROVIDING PUBLIC ACCESS THROUGH TELEPHONE, INTERNET, OR SATELLITE ENABLED AUDIO OR VIDEO CONFERENCING OR ANY OTHER TECHNOLOGY THAT ENABLES THE PUBLIC TO CLEARLY FOLLOW THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE PUBLIC BODY WHILE THOSE ACTIVITES ARE OCCURRING” .

The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at a meeting to be held in accordance with former Governor McKee’s Executive Order 21-30 on April 14, 2021 at 6:30 p.m.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG

CITIZENS’ FORUM: (Speakers must sign in with the City Clerk) The Citizens’ Forum period shall be no longer than fifteen minutes, and citizens may addressthe Council on one subject only and for no longer than three minutes. Issues to be discussed shall not include matters to be considered or discussed as part of the regular Council agenda and must be related to substantive city business. No comments regarding personnel or job performance are allowed.

1.CONSENT CALENDAR (THE CONSENT CALENDAR IS APPROVED IN ITS ENTIRETY UNLESS THE COUNCIL REMOVES AN ITEM FOR DISCUSSION. ALL LICENSES ARE GRANTED SUBJECT TO COMPLIANCE WITH ORDINANCES #31-80 AND #98-40.)

a. Minutes of the meetings held March 10, 2021 (Approve)

b. Special Events:

1) Audrain Automobile Museum, d/b/a 7th Annual Newport Daffodil Parade, beginning at Easton’s Beach (route attached); April 17, 2021 from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

2) Newport Tree Conservancy, d/b/a Family Tree Walk, Morton Park; April 22, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

3) Newport Tree Conservancy, d/b/a Tree ID Walk, Ballard Park; April 24, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

4) Innerlight Center for Yoga & Meditation, d/b/a Outdoor Yoga Classes, King Park and Easton’s Beach; Memorial Day through Labor Day, various days/hours

5) Sail Newport, d/b/a Memorial Boat Parade, Newport Harbor (route attached); June 6, 2021 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

6) Rhode Island Arts Foundation, Inc., d/b/a Newport Music Festival 2021:

1) King Park Gazebo; 7/4 from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

2) Rough Point Mansion; 7/6 from 5:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

3) Breakers Mansion; 7/8-11 & 15-18 from 7:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

4) Martin Luther King, Jr. Center Basketball Courts; from 4:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

5) Castle Hill; 7/12 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

6) Chanler, The; 713 & 7/14 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

7) Bellevue House, 304 Bellevue Ave; 7/20 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. (Rain Date- 7/21)

7) IYRS School of Technology & Trades, d/b/a IYRS Summer Gala, 449 Thames St; August 20 & 21, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

8) IYRS School of Technology & Trades, d/b/a IYRS 42nd Annual Newport Classic Yacht Regatta; September 5, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

c. Food Concession License, Jesus Savior Church, d/b/a Holy Ghost Feast, 1 Vernon Ave.; May 23, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

d. Holiday Selling License, New, The Clean Earth Project, LLC, d/b/a The Clean Earth Project, 468 Thames St., Unit 1

e. Holiday Selling License, New, Newport Gifts and Graphics, Inc., d/b/a Eileen Graphics, 452 Thames St.

f. 2021-2022 Holiday Selling License, Renewals (list attached)

g. 2021-2022 Second-hand License Renewals (list attached)

h. Communication from Coastal Resources Management Council, re: Public Notice- File No. 2021-03-020, application of Paraport, LLC/Michael Parascandola, Perry Mill Marina, LLC, 334 Night Street, Ste, 11201, Warwick RI for a State of Rhode Island Assent: Perry Mill Wharf, Newport, Plat 27 Lot 269, Newport Harbor (Receive and refer to the Planning Board and Waterfront Commission)

i. Communication from Robert L. Bestoso, re: Requesting tuition reimbursement for his children who have been transferred from Pell Elementary School to Wilbur-McMahon Public School in Little Compton, RI (Receive and refer to School Administration)

j. Communication from Ellen Nichols, re: Resignation from the Energy and Environment Commission (Receive with regret)

k. Communication from Terry Novak Mason, re: Resignation from the Energy and Environment Commission (Receive with regret)

l. Communication from Maya Woods-Arthur on behalf of Everytown for Gun Safety, re: Requesting the City of Newport participate in National Gun Violence Awareness Day on Friday, June 4, 2021 (Receive and refer to City Administration for a recommendation)

LICENSES AND PERMITS

2. Special Event License, Gray Matter Marketing, d/b/a Bank Newport 10 Miler, Fort Adams State Park (start and finish-route attached); June 6, 2021 from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

3. Farmer’s Market License, Aquidneck Community Table, d/b/a Aquidneck Grower’s Market, 35 Dexter St.- Pell Elementary School; Saturdays beginning May 1, 2021 through October 30, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

4. Victualing License, New, Bloody Bull, LLC, d/b/a Manchester House, 24 Lee’s Wharf (In conjunction with liquor license transfer of 8-10 Broadway Newport, LLC)

5.APPOINTMENTS TO BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS

NOTE: Vacancies currently or soon will exist on the following Boards and Commissions: Beach Commission, Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission, Henderson Home, Historic DistrictCommission, Energy and Environment Commission

Appointments

Tree and Open Space Commission – Jean Frisbie (Term expires 3/27/2023) and Dennis Bristow (Term expires 3/27/2024)

Reappointments

Tree and Open Space Commission – Lisa Perrault (Term expires 3/27/2024) Stephanie Szneke (Term expires 3/27/2024)

ORDINANCES

6. Amending Chapter 10.32 of the Codified Ordinances, entitled, Residential Parking Program, to amend Section 10.32.100 entitled “Designated residential parking district” to add Annandale Road (Second Reading)

COMMUNICATIONS FROM THE CITY MANAGER

7. Action Item #5967/21 – RE: City Manager – Extension of Emergency Powers Regarding Outdoor Dining Operations (w/accompanying resolution)

8. Action Item #5968/21 – RE: Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Contract – July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021 (w/accompanying resolution and ordinance)

9. Action Item #5969/21 – RE: Award of Bid – RFP #21-018 Edward King House Roof Replacement and Chimney Repairs (w/accompanying resolution)

10. Action Item #5970/21 – RE: Site Improvements RIMPA #492 – Thames Street, Church Street to Mill Street (w/accompanying resolution)

11. Action Item #5971/21 – RE: Rhode Island Resource Recovery Corporation – Solid Waste and Recycling Services Agreement (w/accompanying resolution)

12. Memorandum from Patricia Reynolds, Director, Planning and Economic Development, re: Update on Transportation Master Plan

ADJOURN AS COUNCIL AND CONVENE AS BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

LICENSES AND PERMITS

1. Sunday Selling Class A Liquor License, New Location, Shiva Corporation, d/b/a Downtown Liquors, 202 Thames St.

2. Communication from Turner C. Scott, Esq., on behalf of Radish Patch, LLC, 580 Thames St., holder of Class BL alcoholic beverage license, re: Notice of explanation regarding the operation of Yagi Noodles at 580 Thames St.

3. Application of 8-10 Broadway Newport, LLC, d/b/a Hope on Broadway, holder of a Class BV alcoholic beverage license to transfer ownership and location to Bloody Bull, LLC (Howard Cushing-50% and Wirt Blaffer-50%) d/b/a Manchester House, 24 Lee’s Wharf (Hearing)

Communication from David Martland, Esq., on behalf of Bloody Bull, LLC, re: requesting the Board of License Commissioners to approve the transfer and condition the issuance of the license on the completion of the facility and convert the licenses from a BV to a BT upon said issuance.

Laura C. Swistak

City Clerk

ADJOURN- (4/7/2021)