One of the most popular RI summer traditions, Theatre by the Sea in Wakefield, yesterday announced the postponement to 2022 of most of its schedule, with one exception. With the expectation of relaxed Covid restrictions, Mamma Mia is scheduled to run from August 18 to September 5. The theater issued this statement on Wednesday.

To Our Valued Subscribers and Patrons,



We hope you are healthy and have been staying safe during this challenging time. As the number of those who are getting vaccinated continues to grow, we are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel. However, the current COVID restrictions and capacity limits in Rhode Island, coupled with the safety protocols required by the artistic unions with which we are associated, will prevent our being able to move forward with the originally planned 2021 summer season.

We have contacted the publishing houses which hold the licensing rights in order to secure permission to produce the previously selected musicals during the summer of 2022. Prepurchased Tickets and Subscriber packages will automatically be transferred to the 2022 season.



“Although we are unable to move forward with the season we had planned, we have gotten permission to reschedule the pre-season production of Mamma Mia! until the end of the summer,” said Mr. Hanney. “We are hopeful that the majority of the population will have been vaccinated and that the regulations will have changed substantially, allowing us to return to our beloved barn.”

Mamma Mia! is currently scheduled to be presented from August 18 – September 5, 2021. Previously purchased tickets will be automatically transferred to the corresponding performance.

In addition, numerous scenarios are being considered in the hopes of providing additional entertainment to the community this summer. An announcement regarding exact plans will be made once details have been solidified and we sincerely appreciate your patience.

If you should have any questions or concerns, though our Box Office is currently closed, feel free to send an email to boxoffice.tbts@gmail.com and someone will respond as quickly as possible.



We hope to see you at some point this summer!



Sincerely,



Bill Hanney and the entire team at TBTS