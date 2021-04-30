

This weekend has a little something for everyone, so strap in and get ready for a ride around the “biggest little!”

First, if you’re in the capital city this weekend for the Farmer’s Market or the Providence Flea, you can’t beat The Coffee Exchange at 207 Wickenden St. in Fox Point. I had the “Blanca,” on a rainy day and it was the perfect pick me up. They have window service, a great selection of iced and hot coffees and espressos; and sell beans and a select offering of menu items from Seven Stars Bakery. There are a couple of parking spots in the back, but they also use their deck and the lot for socially-distanced table space, so be careful pulling in. You can call them at (401) 273-1198, or visit them online at hhtp://www.thecoffeeexchange.com/

If you’re looking to connect with nature this weekend, check out the George B. Parker Woodland Wildlife Refuge, part of the Audubon Society network of preserves in Rhode Island. It’s located at 1620 Maple Valley Road in Coventry, covers 860 acres of wooded terrain, most of it fairly challenging, and has seven trails that can keep anyone busy for most of a day. It is a wildlife preserve, so there are rules to follow, and dogs are not allowed, so please check out the website before venturing out there. You can find it all here: https://asri.org/hike/wildliferefuges/george-b-parker-woodland-wildlife-refuge.html

On Saturday from 2-7 pm, at The Guild on 461 Main St. in Pawtucket, the HG80 taco truck will bring their unique creativity and fusion of flavors to the brewery for a dynamic combination. I recently sampled their homemade products, that’s right they make everything from scratch, and I was blown away. Their “Low & Slow – BBQ Sandwich,” exploded in my mouth like no other mix of ingredients I’ve experienced in recent history. Seriously, pickles, crunchy potato strings, cole slaw, BBQ sauce all on shredded beef served with homemade potato chips and a homemade strawberry mint soda. Check out tacofytruck.com first and be prepared before you order.

And have a great weekend everyone, no matter where your travels take you.