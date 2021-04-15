With around 23% of the population fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of April 14, and vaccination being an essential component for full reopening of the economy, WalletHub today released its report on the Safest States During COVID-19.

In the study, Rhode Island had an overall rank of 6th. Newport Hampshire was ranked 1st and Georgia was ranked 51st.

In order to find out the safest states during the COVID-19 pandemic, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across five key metrics. Their data set includes the rates of COVID-19 transmission, positive testing, hospitalizations, and death, as well as the share of the eligible population getting vaccinated.

Rhode Island’s Safety During Coronavirus (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

Rankings are based on data available as of 12:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

10 th – Vaccination Rate

– Vaccination Rate 4 th – Positive Testing Rate

– Positive Testing Rate 21 st – Hospitalization Rate

– Hospitalization Rate 15 th – Death Rate

– Death Rate 17th – Transmission Rate

On April 14, the Rhode Island Department of Health reported that there have been 3,760,481 tests, 143,251 positive cases, and 2,642 fatalities in Rhode Island since the start of the pandemic. Since December 14, 2020, 718,715 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in Rhode Island.

To view the full report, visit Safest States During COVID-19.