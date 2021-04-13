Sabina Matos will be sworn in as the 70th Lieutenant Governor of Rhode Island on Wednesday, April 14 at 8:30 am in the State Room at the State House, according to a press release from Governor McKee’s office.

Governor Dan McKee today issued the following statement on the Rhode Island Senate’s confirmation of Sabina Matos to serve as the state’s next Lieutenant Governor:



“Today is a historic day in Rhode Island and I want to offer my congratulations to Sabina Matos on her confirmation as our state’s next Lieutenant Governor – I am thrilled to have her join our team. I also want to thank Senate President Ruggerio and the entire Senate for swiftly taking up this confirmation.



Sabina understands the challenges facing Rhode Island families and she shares my commitment to supporting our municipalities and small businesses. I look forward to having her as my governing partner as we work to get shots in arms as quickly as possible so we can get Rhode Islanders back to work, businesses back in business, and students back in the classroom safely.



We are committed to showing Rhode Island how a Governor and Lieutenant Governor can work and govern together for the benefit of residents in all 39 cities and towns.”



A public inauguration will take place in the coming weeks. Additional details will be forthcoming.