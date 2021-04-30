Newport Public Schools announced via robocall to all families on Thursday evening that a vaccination clinic will be held at Rogers High School on May 6.

MESSAGE TO RHS Families below;

Hello Rogers High School Families,

This is a message to inform families that Rogers High School will be hosting vaccination clinics for all interested students of ages 16 or older. The clinics will be held on Thursday May 6 for the first vaccination and Tuesday May 25 for the second vaccination. Both events will be held at Rogers High School. Details and registration procedure will be provided in the near future. Have a nice evening.

Este es un mensaje para informar a las familias que Rogers High School albergará jornadas de vacunación para todos los estudiantes interesados de 16 años o más. Las jornadas de vacunacion se realizarán el Jueves 6 de Mayo para la primera vacunación y el Martes 25 de Mayo para la segunda vacunación. Ambos eventos se llevarán a cabo en la escuela Rogers High School. Los detalles y el procedimiento de registro se proporcionarán proximamemte.

Que tengas una buenas noches.