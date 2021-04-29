The Rhode Island Music Education Association (RIEMA) is inviting all to join over 600 Rhode Island student musicians for the 2021 RIMEA All-State Music Festival Concert on Sunday, May 2nd at 6:00 p.m.

This special virtual event celebrates student musicians in grades 7-12 and features guitar ensembles, choirs, jazz bands, concert bands, and orchestras.

This will be a magical and memorable evening for all! Students, families, friends, and music lovers from near and far can view and enjoy the concert by going to RIMEA.ORG and following the links.



“Through music, our students not only have a chance to express themselves by demonstrating their love of music through playing and singing, they also gain important skills to reflect on their own well-being, their relationships with others, and their capability to make decisions during this challenging time,” said Emma Hookway, President of the Rhode Island Music Educators Association in a statement. “Rhode Island’s All-State musicians are an embodiment of the fact that music remains an enduring, essential part of our lives.”



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, RIMEA quickly pivoted to organize a virtual audition and 2021 program so students were still able to access this annual celebration. Over 850 students virtually auditioned for All-State this winter, and 604 were selected.



“These All-State musicians spent countless hours over the past several months honing their craft and rehearsing for the concert,” said David Neves, RIMEA Advocacy Chair in a statement. “They represent what is possible when students are given opportunities in their schools to develop and explore the musical skills that are part of every human being. We hope that the Rhode Island community will join us for a night featuring the best and brightest musicians from across the state. You will not be disappointed.”



Click here to view the event trailer, or see below.