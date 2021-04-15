Lila Delman Compass today announced the sale of 423 Hope Street Unit P, a luxury penthouse unit within The Belvedere at Bristol, for $1,035,000.

Alyce Wright and Courtney van Beuren, Sales Associates with Lila Delman Compass, represented the seller in this transaction.

“Offering everything a luxury condo buyer could want, this stunning luxury penthouse benefits from an open floor plan bathed in abundant natural light with its walls of windows, water views, high-end kitchen, and gorgeous newly-renovated bathrooms,” commented Alyce Wright in a statement.

“Its central location in downtown historic Bristol offers the best of urban living with a quaint-but-vibrant town setting, and is a short walk to the harbor, the bike path, restaurants and shops,” added Courtney van Beuren in a statement.

According to Lila Delman Compass, the ‘Belvedere at Bristol’ is a charming luxury condo development in a tasteful and fully renovated historic landmark building sited only 30 minutes from Newport & Providence. Penthouse #P is one of only two penthouse units in the building and includes three private balconies, an open floor plan, and large windows with views overlooking the water and downtown Bristol.

default







default Photos provided by Lila Delman Compass

*This representation is based on information from the RI Statewide MLS for the period of January 1, 2009 – April 15, 2021. Neither Lila Delman Compass nor the MLS guarantees or are responsible for the accuracy of the data provided to them. Data maintained by the MLS may not reflect all real estate activity in the market.